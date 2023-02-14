Survivor search enters last days





ADIYAMAN, Turkey -- The desperate search for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria entered its final hours Monday as rescuers using sniffer dogs and thermal cameras surveyed pulverized apartment blocks for any sign of life a week after the disaster.

Teams in southern Turkey's Hatay province cheered and clapped when a 13-year-old boy identified only by his first name, Kaan, was pulled from the rubble. In Gaziantep province, rescue workers, including coal miners who secured tunnels with wooden supports, found a woman alive in the wreckage of a five-story building.

Stories of such rescues have flooded the airwaves in recent days. But tens of thousands of dead have been found during the same period, and experts say the window for rescues has nearly closed, given the length of time that has passed, the fact that temperatures have fallen to 21 degrees Fahrenheit and the severity of the building collapses.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, reducing huge swaths of towns and cities to mountains of broken concrete and twisted metal. The death toll has surpassed 35,000.

In some areas, searchers placed signs that read "ses yok," or "no sound," in front of buildings they had inspected for any sign that someone was alive inside, HaberTurk television reported.

Associated Press journalists in Adiyaman saw a sign painted on a concrete slab in front of wreckage indicating that an expert had inspected it. In Antakya, people left signs displaying their phone numbers and asking crews to contact them if they found any bodies in the rubble.

The quake's financial damage in Turkey alone was estimated at $84.1 billion, according to the Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation, a non-governmental business organization. Calculated using a statistical comparison with a similarly devastating 1999 quake, the figure was considerably higher than any official estimates so far.

In other developments, Syria's president agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkey to the country's rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment for millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision by Syrian leader Bashar Assad to open crossing points at Bab Al-Salam and Al Raee for an initial period of three months. Currently, the U.N. has only been allowed to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa.

Some 62 miles from the epicenter, almost no houses were left standing in the Turkish village of Polat, where residents salvaged refrigerators, washing machines and other goods from wrecked homes.





Not enough tents have arrived for the homeless, forcing families to share the tents that are available, survivor Zehra Kurukafa said.

"We sleep in the mud, all together with two, three, even four families," Kurukafa said.

Turkish authorities said Monday that more than 150,000 survivors have been moved to shelters outside the affected provinces. In the city of Adiyaman, Musa Bozkurt waited for a vehicle to bring him and others to western Turkey.

"We're going away, but we have no idea what will happen when we get there," said the 25-year-old. "We have no goal. Even if there was (a plan), what good will it be after this hour? I no longer have my father or my uncle. What do I have left?"

The widespread damage included heritage sites in places such as Antakya, on the southern coast of Turkey, an important ancient port and early center of Christianity historically known as Antioch. Greek Orthodox churches in the region have started charity drives to assist the relief effort and raise funds to rebuild or repair churches.

Turkey's death toll has exceeded 31,000, and the health minister said more than 19,000 survivors were being treated in hospitals. Deaths in Syria, split between rebel-held areas and government-held areas, have risen beyond 3,500, although those reported by the government haven't been updated in days.

Information for this article was contributed by Bernat Armangue, Tanya Titova and Ben Finley of The Associated Press.

Zehra Kurukafa walks past a destroyed house in the village of Polat, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.



A man carries some belongings from a destroyed building in the old city of Antakya, southern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.



Pictures recovered from the rubble of a building destroyed during the earthquake are placed in a windshield of a car in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.



People sit next to a destroyed house as they wait for the bodies of friends and family members to be pulled from the rubble after an earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Monday, February 13, 2023. Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets Monday for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors entered what was likely its last hours. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a large landslide blocking the road after an earthquake in Islahiye, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows building damage, debris removal and temporary shelters in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows mass graves built near Kahramanmaras, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.



People sit next to a destroyed house as they wait for the bodies of friends and family members to be pulled from the rubble after an earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Monday, February 13, 2023. Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets Monday for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors entered what was likely its last hours. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



People sit next to a destroyed house as they wait for the bodies of friends and family members to be pulled from the rubble after an earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Monday, February 13, 2023. Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets Monday for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors entered what was likely its last hours. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)











