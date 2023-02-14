The Chicks set July 22 tour date at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

The Chicks, winners of 13 Grammy Awards, perform, with “special guest” Canadian folk band Wild Rivers, at 7:30 p.m. July 22 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, part of “The Chicks World Tour 2023.”

Tickets —$39.50-$139.50, plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at the arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

The North Little Rock concert is the second in the 29-date North American leg of a tour that starts June 20 in Oslo, Norway. It moves to the U.S. with a July 21 concert at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. The tour wraps up Sept. 18 in Toronto.

The Chicks — Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer — released their fifth studio album, “Gaslighter,” their first in nearly 14 years, on Columbia Records in July 2020.







