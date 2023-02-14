Sections
The Chicks set July 22 tour date at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:26 a.m.
The Chicks. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Kim Maguire)

The Chicks, winners of 13 Grammy Awards, perform, with “special guest” Canadian folk band Wild Rivers, at 7:30 p.m. July 22 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, part of “The Chicks World Tour 2023.”

 Tickets —$39.50-$139.50, plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at the arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

The North Little Rock concert is the second in the 29-date North American leg of a tour that starts June 20 in Oslo, Norway. It moves to the U.S. with a July 21 concert at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. The tour wraps up Sept. 18 in Toronto.
The Chicks — Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer — released their fifth studio album, “Gaslighter,” their first in nearly 14 years, on Columbia Records in July 2020.



