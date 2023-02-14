Sections
UAPB women triumph at home

by Staff Report | Today at 3:47 a.m.
From left, UAPB assistant women's basketball coaches Nicole Mealing, Briona Brown and Nate Bell wear UAPB athletic jerseys for Jersey/Greek Night against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 28. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)


The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff overcame a bad free-throw shooting game and made clutch attempts to stave off Alabama A&M University on Monday for a 60-57 win inside H.O. Clemmons Arena.

UAPB (9-14, 7-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) pulled out the victory despite making just 15 of 33 free throws (45.5%). Maya Peat, who led the Lady Lions with 18 points, missed 2 free throws with 19 seconds left as the Lady Lions held on to a 58-56 lead.

Alabama A&M's Amani Free was fouled on a fast-break attempt 4 seconds later but made just 1 of 2 free throws. The Bulldogs rebounded the miss before Tia Morgan made a steal and then went to the line.

Morgan missed a pair but got her own rebound and returned to the line, where she made her next 2 tries. The Bulldogs settled for a quick 2-point shot, but Toni Grace missed a layup before time expired.

Peat, who blocked 4 shots, came off the bench and played 25 minutes, switching her usual starting role with Maori Davenport, who had 10 points. Jelissa Reese totaled 12 points and 5 rebounds for UAPB.

Amiah Simmons led Alabama A&M with 17 points.

The victory ended a 2-game slide for UAPB, which will take on Prairie View A&M University at 3 p.m. Saturday in Prairie View, Texas.


