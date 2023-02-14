U.K. to review security after unidentified objects found

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the government would do "whatever it takes" to protect the country as the U.K. announced a security review after several unidentified objects were shot down in the skies over North America.

Asked about the objects, Sunak said he wouldn't "comment in detail on security matters, but people should be reassured that we have all the capabilities in place to keep the country safe," including a quick-reaction force of Typhoon fighter jets.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said "the U.K. and her allies will review what these airspace intrusions mean for our security."

He said "this development is another sign of how the global threat picture is changing for the worse."

U.S. fighter jets shot down an object over Lake Huron on Sunday -- the fourth such downing over the U.S. or Canada this month.

The item downed Sunday was described as octagonal with strings hanging off, but had no discernible payload.

The three objects were much smaller in size, different in appearance and flew at lower altitudes than the suspected spy balloon -- one of what U.S. officials say is a fleet of Chinese aerial surveillance balloons that have targeted more than 40 countries over several years.

China says the unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship that had blown off course.

British Transport Minister Richard Holden said Monday that it was "possible" China had flown spy balloons over the U.K. He said Britain would deal "robustly" with China, which he called "a hostile state."

A senior U.S. military official said Sunday that part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a "heightened alert" and closer scrutiny of the skies after discovery of the spy balloon.

Pentagon officials say the three objects downed since then posed no security threats, but so far little is known about them and officials have ruled nothing out -- not even UFOs.

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, arrives for a press conference following a meeting with Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani at Villa Madama in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks at a CD that is offered to patients while they have MRI scans during a visit to Oldham Community Diagnostic Centre in Oldham, England, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (James Glossop/Pool Photo via AP)

