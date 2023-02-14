U.S. accused of trespassing in Chinese air

BEIJING -- China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington's accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world. The United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China.

The Chinese allegation came after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had crossed from Alaska to South Carolina, sparking a new crisis in bilateral relations that have spiraled to their lowest level in decades.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave no details about the alleged U.S. balloons, how they had been dealt with or whether they had government or military links.

"It is also common for U.S. balloons to illegally enter the airspace of other countries," Wang said at a daily briefing. "Since last year, U.S. high-altitude balloons have illegally flown over China's airspace more than 10 times without the approval of Chinese authorities."

Wang said the U.S. should "first reflect on itself and change course, rather than smear and instigate a confrontation."

China says the balloon shot down by the U.S. was an unmanned airship made for meteorological research that had been blown off course. It has accused the U.S. of overreacting by shooting it down and threatened to take unspecified action in response.

In Washington, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Monday that any claim that the U.S. government operates surveillance balloons over China is false.

"It is China that has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence collection, connected to the People's Liberation Army, that it has used to violate the sovereignty of the United States and over 40 countries across five continents," Watson said.

"This is the latest example of China scrambling to do damage control. It has repeatedly and wrongly claimed the surveillance balloon it sent over the United States was a weather balloon and to this day has failed to offer any credible explanations for its intrusion into our airspace and the airspace of others."

Following the balloon incident, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a visit to Beijing that many had hoped would put the brakes on the sharp decline in relations over Taiwan, trade, human rights and threatening Chinese actions in the disputed South China Sea.

Adding to tensions, a U.S. fighter jet shot down an "unidentified object" over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.

The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month.

The three objects, including the one shot down Sunday over Lake Huron, were traveling at such a low altitude as to pose a risk to civilian air traffic, said White House national security spokesman John Kirby. While the Biden administration does not yet have evidence that they were equipped for spying purposes -- or even belonged to China -- officials have not ruled that out, he said.





"These were decisions based purely and simply on what was in the best interests of the American people," Kirby said.

The weekslong succession of objects, starting with a giant white orb first detected over U.S. skies in late January, has puzzled American officials and stirred curiosity around the world. Though the three most recent objects differed in size, maneuverability and other characteristics from the suspected surveillance balloon shot down Feb. 4 off the Carolina coast, officials moved to eliminate each one from the sky -- actions that Pentagon officials believe have no peacetime precedent.





"Because we have not been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are, we acted out of an abundance of caution," Kirby said.

One possibility that the U.S. has been able to rule out is any connection to extraterrestrial activity, the White House said Monday, tamping down lighthearted public speculation about aliens and outer space.

"There is no -- again, no -- indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the outset of a press briefing.

Kirby spoke from the White House podium hours after China alleged that more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission. American officials have vigorously denied the claim, with Kirby saying Monday, "We are not flying surveillance balloons over China."

DOWNED OBJECTS

The Chinese allegation came after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had crossed from above Alaska to South Carolina over a period of multiple days, sparking a new crisis in bilateral relations that have sunk to their lowest level in decades and prompted Blinken to cancel a planned visit to China.





At the time, Blinken said he hoped to reschedule the trip at an appropriate time, but there are several upcoming opportunities for high-level talks with the Chinese, including as early as this weekend. Blinken and Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party foreign policy chief, will both be in Munich, Germany, for the annual Munich Security Conference that begins Friday.

The State Department said no meeting between the men has been scheduled, but spokesman Ned Price added that the U.S. is "always assessing options for diplomacy." "We are open and we are committed to keeping lines of communication open," he told reporters.

The latest of the three objects was shot down Sunday over Lake Huron after being detected a day earlier over Montana.

On Friday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the combined U.S.-Canada organization known as NORAD that provides shared defense of airspace over the two nations, detected and shot down an object near sparsely populated Deadhorse, Alaska.

Later that evening, NORAD detected a second object flying at a high altitude over Alaska, U.S. officials said. It crossed into Canadian airspace Saturday and was over the Yukon, a remote territory, when it was ordered shot down by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In both of those incidents, the objects were flying at roughly 40,000 feet. The object on Sunday was flying at about 20,000 feet.

None of the three most recent objects has been recovered, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Brussels, where he was scheduled to attend a NATO defense ministers meeting this week.

Austin said weather has impeded recovery efforts in Alaska, while in Canada the object was shot down in a very remote area that was also impeding efforts. In Alaska, where the object landed on sea ice, wind chill and safety concerns "are dictating recovery timelines," he said.

ARKANSANS' RESPONSE

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called on Biden to address the nation about the objects.

"After allowing a Chinese spy balloon to fly across America when we could've downed it off the Aleutian Islands, President Biden has now downed three 'objects' despite claiming last week that would've posed unacceptable risks to public safety," the Little Rock Republican said Monday.

"The president owes the American people an explanation, direct and on camera, of what we know about these 'objects' and what steps he's taking to protect America's sovereign airspace."

Cotton noted the president's response so far has differed from comments from Trudeau, who publicly announced Saturday that Americans shot down one object over the Yukon territory.

"No commander-in-chief should hide behind press secretaries and anonymous sources in a time of crisis," the senator said.

Cotton is a member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, which will hold a hearing Wednesday "to receive testimony on global security challenges and strategy."

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said Monday he welcomes the White House's tougher approach following the first China balloon, but he also noted unanswered questions remain with the number of encounters increasing in recent days.

"The president should provide as much transparency as possible, as soon as possible, while continuing to demonstrate America's resolve to defend our citizens and national security from any and all tests or threats," the Rogers senator stated Monday.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., agreed the Biden administration owed Americans a thorough explanation about these devices.

"Our adversaries are testing us," the Rogers congressman told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday. "The American people deserve more answers from the Biden Administration than we have. The White House must provide Congress with a full accounting of the threats and a well-developed plan to address them."

Womack, a member of the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, also referenced the importance of protecting defense spending. Some House Republicans have suggested Congress reduce spending to fiscal year 2022 levels. Womack was one of nine House Republicans who backed a $1.7 trillion spending package at the end of the last Congress.

"These increased threats show that any agenda to shortchange our military will risk national security," he said. "We can't outpace our adversaries without sustained, predictable appropriations."

The Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration declared Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.

Part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a "heightened alert" following the alleged Chinese spy balloon, Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of NORAD and the U.S. Northern Command, said in a briefing with reporters.

The United States has since placed economic restrictions on six Chinese entities it said are linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its response to the incident. The U.S. House of Representatives also voted unanimously to condemn China for a "brazen violation" of U.S. sovereignty and efforts to "deceive the international community through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns."

Wang, the Chinese spokesperson, repeated China's dismissal of such claims, saying, "the frequent firing of advanced missiles by the U.S. to shoot down the objects is an overreaction of overexertion."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Eric Tucker, Colleen Long, Matthew Lee, Tara Copp and staff writers of The Associated Press and by Alex Thomas of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.