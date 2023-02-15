2-mill increase to go to library system defeated

North Little Rock voters rejected a 2-mill increase for the city's library system.

Complete, unofficial results showed:

For 707

Against 737

The North Little Rock Public Library System asked voters to approve an increase in the library's millage rate, from 3 mills to 5 mills.

Crystal Gates, executive director of William F. Laman Public Library, has said that if voters rejected the increase, the library will have to ask the community again in another election. Officials have also said "libraries may see a reduction in programs, including outreach to daycares, schools and seniors to complete system renovations for aging buildings," according to the library system's website about the millage election.

Laman Library is 60 years old. The Argenta branch is in a 91-year-old historic office building north of City Hall on Main Street.

If voters had approved the increase, library system officials had hoped to expand hours, make repairs and renovations, add more technology and meet rising operational costs.

The ballot for the special election stated that money from the increased millage would "be used for the maintenance and operation of the public libraries in the city of North Little Rock." It would have affected "real and personal property," the ballot stated.

This marked the first request in 20 years for an increase in the amount of taxpayer funding the library receives.

Property taxes in Arkansas provide much of the funding for public schools. Depending on the county or where a person lives within a county, the taxes may also pay for other things, such as libraries and sewer systems.

Counties in Arkansas assess property at 20% of the appraised value. The assessment is multiplied by the millage rate to determine the taxes owed. A mill is one-tenth of a cent or 0.001 of a dollar. Each mill is charged against each dollar of assessed value and would therefore produce $1 of tax for each $1,000 of valuation.

A North Little Rock property owner pays 66.8 mills in property taxes overall -- including 48.3 mills for the North Little Rock School District, 5 mills for the municipal general fund, and 1 mill each for the police and fire pension funds, according to the Pulaski County treasurer's office.

A 2-mill property tax increase for the library would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $40 a year and the owner of a $50,000 home would have paid an additional $20 a year.

Total property taxes for the owner of a $100,000 home would have gone from $1,336 to $1,376 if the 2-mill proposal had been adopted by voters. The owner of a $50,000 home would have seen the tax bill increase from $668 to $688 a year.

In November 2021, Little Rock voters approved increasing the millage rate that funds operations and maintenance at the Central Arkansas Library System from 3.3 to 3.8 mills. Library officials sought the operational millage increase -- the first such increase approved in Little Rock since 2007 -- because of costs associated with new facilities and electronic materials as well as a shift away from relying on capital-improvement bond revenue to cover the materials budget.

North Little Rock's library system is not part of the Central Arkansas Library System.