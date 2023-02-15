Agency seeks feedback on Arkansas 264 work in Lowell





LOWELL -- Arkansas Department of Transportation officials will be holding a public involvement meeting Thursday evening to discuss proposed changes at the intersection of Arkansas 264, Bellview Street and Spring Creek Road in Lowell.

The input session will be 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Rogers, 3364 W. Pleasant Grove Road.

It's a drop-in event and those interested may visit anytime during the scheduled hours to view maps and plans and discuss the project with Transportation Department staff.

A link to project information should be available online Thursday at: www.ardot.gov/publicmeetings.

Comment forms will be available at the meeting and online beginning Thursday. The comment period will run through 4:30 p.m. March 3.



