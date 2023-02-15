Alabama-Tennessee Men’s College Basketball Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

March Madness is only a few weeks ago, but prior to the best tournament in sports we have some exciting conference matchup to focus on.

Amongst the vast college basketball slate Wednesday, bettors find No. 1 Alabama heading into Knoxville for a SEC showdown with No. 10 Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide earned the top spot in this week’s AP poll for the first time since the 2002-03 season. Nate Oats club is 9-1 straight-up (SU) in its last 10 games and has posted a lucrative 7-3 against the spread (ATS) mark over that span.

A deeper dive reveals Alabama has been solid away from the friendly confines of Coleman Coliseum, winning eight of nine games and covering six times.

On the other side of this matchup, the Volunteers have burned bettors in February despite covering 52% of the time (13-12 ATS) on the season. Tennessee has been favored by more than four points in all four games this month and has lost three of those contests outright and failed to cover in all four games.

Alabama has dominated Tennessee of late, posting solid 6-3 SU and ATS marks in the last nine meetings. There is an interesting trend we need to highlight involving the total with the under cashing in every contest (9-0) since 2015. The clubs have not even come to the posted total by oddsmakers with bettors witnessing these meetings going under by an average of 14.1 points per game.

Spread: Alabama +3 (-110) | Tennessee -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Alabama (+125) | Tennessee (-161)

Total: 145.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena | Knoxville, Tenn.

Game Info: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Editor’s Note - Odds are subject to change

Alabama Straight-Up Record: 22-3 (12-0 SEC)

Alabama Against The Spread Record: 15-9-1

Tennessee Straight-Up Record: 19-6 (8-4 SEC)

Tennessee Against The Spread Record: 13-12-0

Bet on Alabama-Tennessee at SI Sportsbook

The opening line finds Tennessee as three-point home favorites over top-ranked Alabama at SI Sportsbook.

The Tide, who are 12-0 in SEC play, sit atop the AP poll for the first time in 20 years. Alabama leads the SEC in scoring offense (83.4) and three pointers (259) thanks to freshman forward Brandon Miller (18.8 ppg/8.2 rpg) and junior guard Mark Sears (14.0 ppg).

Alabama is an underdog for just the fourth time this season and went 2-1 both SU and ATS in the previous instances. The lone defeat occurred in a 100-90 loss on Dec. 17 against Gonzaga.

The Tide’s sixth-best scoring offense in the nation will encounter a Tennessee club that ranks third in the nation in scoring defense at 56.3 points per game. The Volunteers have held 10 opponents to 50 points or less this season, while posting a 10-0 SU mark in those games.

Senior guard Santiago Vescovi leads the Tennessee offense by averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Fellow backcourt teammate Zakai Zeigler (10.8 ppg) and big man Olivier Nkamhoua (10.7 ppg) join Vescovi as the three Volunteers to average double-digit points.

Alabama has seven Quad 1 wins in nine games (7-2) and will avoid the letdown spot and take care of business on the road. Tennessee will not be able to slow down the Tide’s high-powered offense. Grab the points.

BET: Alabama +3 (-110)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.