A&M finds way to get to FT line

FAYETTEVILLE -- No college basketball team is making more free throws than Texas A&M.

Going into the Aggies' game against the University of Arkansas tonight at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, they're averaging 19.0 made free throws per game to lead the nation. Their 25.5 attempts are second behind Texas Rio Grande Valley's 26.3.

Through 25 games, Texas A&M has hit 476 of 638 (74.6%) free throws compared to the Razorbacks' 385 of 548 (70.3%).

"We're able to get downhill and get to the line," said Aggies sophomore guard Wade Taylor, who has hit 98 of 115 (85.2%) free throws. "That's some of the abilities we have on our team. We attack and clean up on the glass."

Arkansas has had some rough road games with fouls, most notably in a 79-76 loss at Missouri when the Tigers hit 30 of 40 free throws. Vanderbilt hit 29 of 36 free throws in beating the Razorbacks 97-84 at home and Baylor hit 21 of 24 in a 67-64 home victory over Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have done a better job of defending without fouling in the last two road games when they won 65-63 at South Carolina and 88-73 at Kentucky. The Gamecocks hit 8 of 14 free throws and the Wildcats hit 11 of 18.

"We draw a lot of fouls, too, so hopefully [it will be] two teams that relentlessly attack the rim," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of tonight's matchup. "I thought we did a pretty good job of late of going vertical, which would tend to say there's not going to be as many free throws attempted.

"So we'll continue to work [in practice] on going vertical, continue to work on trying to keep our man in front of us so as not to give up too many free throws attempted by the opposition.

"Then conversely, we'll continue to work on trying to draw fouls on our end."

Texas A&M senior guard Tyrece Radford has hit 113 of 145 (77.9%) free throws and is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. He had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the Aggies' 81-70 loss at Arkansas earlier this season.

"He's got great toughness, he's a really good defender, he's an excellent rebounder for his position," Musselman said. "He's a high-volume free throw attempt player. He's a dynamic scorer.

"So he's a focal point of their offense, obviously. Crafty in the pick-and-rolls. Maybe earlier in his career he was more of a screen-setter in pick-and-rolls. Now they'll have him as a ball handler in pick-and-rolls.

"He's just versatile. He can play the 1 through 4 ... And be equally effective in all four positions."

Devo bouncing back

Arkansas junior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis shot 2 of 11 and scored 7 points in the Razorbacks' 70-64 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday after he had averaged 16.4 points and shot 48.3% (56 of 116) the previous nine games, including 21 of 47 on three-pointers.

"Devo's been around long enough, and he's had such an impact on us, both sides of the basketball this year," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "So I'm not really overly concerned with him bouncing back."

Pro Hogs

Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams, referring to Arkansas freshman guards Anthony Black and Nick Smith and junior guard Ricky Council by their jersey numbers instead of by name, predicted all three will be in the NBA next season.

"[Smith] is a lottery pick," Williams said. "[Council], I don't know if anybody has guarded him yet, really, this year. [Black] is going to be a first-round pick in five months.

"For sure I think those three guys ... are going to be NBA players next year."

Council and Davis each scored 19 points in the Razorbacks' 81-70 victory over Texas A&M in Walton Arena on Jan. 31.

Smith missed the game because of a knee injury, but he returned against Mississippi State last Saturday and played 17 minutes, and is expected to play tonight.

Offensive boards

Texas A&M has rebounded 38.5% of its misses in SEC games to lead the conference in offensive rebounding percentage.

The Aggies are averaging 12.8 offensive rebounds in conference play and had 24 among 50 missed shots at Arkansas earlier this season.

Henry Coleman, a 6-8 junior, had 15 rebounds for Texas A&M against the Razorbacks, including 7 on offense,

"It's just kind of what we do, I think," Coleman said. "It's part of our nature.

"We send a good amount of guys to the glass, and we're playing hungry.

We know that offensive rebounds lead to winning, so we're doing that at a high level."

Taylor hot

Texas A&M sophomore guard Wade Taylor, averaging a team-high 15.6 points, averaged 22.5 points and 5.5 assists in two games last week when the Aggies beat Auburn and LSU. He hit 15 of 16 free throws and 9 of 18 three-pointers.

"I think the thing with Taylor is he's got deep range," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "He's confident. He's got great speed, and he's also got great quickness.

"He's improved as a ball-handler. Maybe more of a shooting guard in the past, but he's evolved into playing the point guard position for them. He's done a great job."