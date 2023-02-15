Arkansas attorney general’s office adds 4, including former director of state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division

Attorney General Tim Griffin has hired Doralee Chandler, the departing director of the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, as deputy attorney general for the state agencies division, Griffin announced Tuesday.

The Republican attorney general also announced the hiring of attorney Robbi Riggs Rosenbaum as deputy general counsel and former state House assistant parliamentarian Barrett Dudley as deputy director of the office of intergovernmental affairs.

"I am excited to announce three outstanding additions to my team," Griffin said in a news release. "Their collective talent and experience will strengthen what is already a stellar team."

Chandler, of Conway, submitted her resignation as director of the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, where she oversaw the regulation, supervision and control of the manufacture, distribution and sale of all alcoholic beverages and medical marijuana, effective Friday. Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed her to the post in 2018.

From 2015-2018, she served as the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory's general counsel. Chandler also chaired the Arkansas Parent Counsel Commission from 2018 to 2019.

Chandler will start work for the attorney general's office Feb. 21 with an annual salary of $150,000,said Griffin spokesman Jeff LeMaster.

Rosenbaum is a Conway native and former associate at Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC, where she represented restaurant owners, banks, real estate developers and other clients in a variety of transactional matters throughout the South, according to the attorney general's office. She serves on the board of directors of Immerse Arkansas, a nonprofit organization focused on helping youth in crisis transform into overcomers, and on the Arkansas Bar Association's Title Standards Committee.

Rosenbaum started work for the attorney general's office Tuesday with an annual salary of $125,986, LeMaster said.

Dudley is a Little Rock native and former legislative analyst and assistant parliamentarian for the Arkansas House of Representatives, where he assisted in developing plans for legislative initiatives and projects, according to the attorney general's office. He previously served as a constituent adviser to the Arkansas Senate.

Dudley started work for the attorney general's office Feb. 10 with an annual salary of $85,000, LeMaster said.