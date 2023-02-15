Arkansas Capitol news in brief: Senate confirms 18 to state boards

Senate confirms

18 to state boards

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm 18 appointments by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to state boards and commissions.

The appointments by the Republican governor include the appointment of Doyle Webb to the Public Service Commission, David Haak to the State Highway Commission, Jamol Jones to the Parole Board and Mike Akin to the Arkansas State Police Commission.

They also include Sanders' appointments of Gary Harpole of Jonesboro and Christy Clark of Little Rock to the board of trustees for the ASU System. Harpole replaces Christy Clark, and his term expires Jan. 14, 2030. Clark will serve the remaining term of Neil Crowson, who resigned, and her term expires Jan. 14, 2025.

The confirmed appointments also include Sanders' appointment of Jim Rankin of Conway to the board of trustees of the University of Central Arkansas to replace Robert "Bunny" Adcock, with his term expiring Jan. 14, 2030; the reappointment of Stephanie Duffield of Russellville to the board of trustees of Arkansas Tech University to a term that expires Jan. 14. 2028; and Monty Harrington of Magnolia to the board of trustees of Southern Arkansas University to a term expiring Jan. 14, 2028.

The Senate voted to confirm Sanders' appointments of Jerry Halsey of Jonesboro and Luke Heffley of Russellville to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission, and the reappointment of Bruce Leggitt of Greenbrier to the Arkansas Natural Resource Commission. Halsey's and Heffley's terms expire Dec. 31, 2025, and Leggitt's term expires Jan. 14, 2030. Sanders subsequently announced the appointments Tuesday afternoon.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Panel approves bill

for absentee vote

The Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday endorsed a bill that would allow a registered voter, who is prevented from voting by the observance of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that polls are open on Election Day, to apply for an absentee ballot and cast an absentee vote.

The committee sent Senate Bill 247 by Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, to the full Senate for consideration.

State law already allows registered voters, who will be unavoidably absent from their voting place on Election Day or who will be unable to attend the polls because of illness or physical disability, to apply for an absentee ballot and cast an absentee ballot.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill helps maintain

retired police dogs

A Senate committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would require the state Department of Public Safety to provide payment of up to $2,500 per year for the costs of food, flea and tick infestation, and veterinarian bills for a canine that is retired from the Division of Arkansas State Police and adopted by a division canine handler.

The Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee endorsed House Bill 1319 by Rep. Mark Berry, R-Ozark, which says the law, if enacted, would be known as Rino's Law.

Berry said the bill would allow an officer to take a canine home until the canine dies, and that typically there are one or two canines in retirement.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill would shrink

regulatory fees

Legislation that would require the secretaries of the state Department of Health and the state Department of Labor and Licensing to reduce one or more regulatory fees or charges of a board or commission, whose administrative functions have been transferred to each department under certain circumstances, cleared the State Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

Under House Bill 1322 by Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, each secretary would be required to implement a reduction of one or more regulatory fees or charges of a board or commission, whose administrative functions have been transferred to each department, if he or she determines the following:

• The board or commission has a fund balance that is at least three times greater than its annual average operating expenses as determined by the secretary.

• A reduction of regulatory fees and charges will not result in the fund balance of the board or commission dropping below a balance three times greater than its annual average operating expenses as determined by the secretary.

• Valid reasons do not exist for allowing the board or commission to continue to charge its required amount of regulatory fees and charges while having a fund balance that is at least three times greater than its annual average operating expenses. Valid reasons would include accumulating funds for a future construction project or other capital project that the secretary deems necessary for the board or commission.

-- Michael R. Wickline

House OKs bill to

pay intern housing

The Arkansas House approved a bill to allow the Department of Transportation to give housing stipends to interns.

House Bill 1332, by Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, initially failed to pass on a vote on the House floor Monday, but the chamber voted again to reconsider the bill Tuesday.

The bill would allow the Department of Transportation to pay an intern's "housing stipend in the maximum amount authorized by the State Highway Commission from the department's appropriation act."

Cozart estimated it would cost the department $45,000 to help house 10 to 15 engineering interns, something the Department of Transportation has already allocated funding for in its budget, he said.

Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, made a motion to reconsider the bill after it failed on the House floor Monday. Vaught voted against the bill Monday but changed her position after getting "a little bit more information" about what the bill does, she said.

The House voted to reconsider the bill on a voice vote, then approved the bill on a 67-23 vote.

The bill has moved to the Senate for consideration.

Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, spoke against the bill Monday, saying the department should spend the funds on fixing roads, not housing interns.

-- Neal Earley