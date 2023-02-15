Arkansas Senate committee approves bill allowing bomb squad members to carry weapons

An Arkansas Senate panel approved a bill Tuesday that would allow members of municipal fire department bomb squads to carry weapons when responding to bomb threats.

The Committee on City, County, and Local Affairs also endorsed an amendment to House Bill 1018 that struck a provision allowing bomb technicians to make arrests while on the job.

The amended bill, by Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, passed the committee in a voice vote and heads to the Senate for further consideration.

Current law requires bomb squad technicians to receive the approval of their county sheriffs before they can carry firearms while working. Some sheriffs who want to avoid additional liability may be reluctant to grant these requests, Meeks told members of a House panel last month when presenting the bill.

Meeks has said his bill is needed to provide all bomb squad members with the means to defend themselves in dangerous situations.

Under the legislation, the fire departments overseeing the bomb technicians would manage the liability of members carrying weapons while on the job. Little Rock, Fort Smith and Conway are the only municipalities in Arkansas with bomb squads attached to their fire departments, Meeks said.

If the bill passes, it would affect roughly 20 bomb squad members, Conway Fire Department bomb squad commander Todd Cardin told a House committee last month. While Cardin said his technicians were allowed by their sheriff to carry firearms, the bomb squad in Fort Smith had not received approval.

Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, told the Senate panel on Tuesday that removing the arrest authority included in the bill was needed to receive the support of the Arkansas Sheriffs' Association. The amendment also adds Johnson as a co-sponsor of the bill.

Bomb squad members may make arrests under current law if deputized by their local sheriff. Johnson said the bill would not impact this arrest authority.

Officials with the Arkansas Sheriffs Association were not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

When Meeks presented the bill on the House floor, he said granting bomb squad members arrest authority would allow the U.S. Marshals Service to deputize them so they could intervene in incidents across state lines.

Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, noted the committee had pulled the bill off the deferred section of its agenda. While Rice said this was permissible, it could result in people who were interested in the bill not being present at the meeting.

Johnson said if the bill is approved by the Senate it would have to return to the House, and that it would be "an extensive process from here on."

The amendment approved Tuesday also changed a provision that describes the training requirements bomb squad members must undergo before being allowed to carry a handgun.

The bill now requires technicians to complete "the part-time law enforcement officer course of study approved by the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training, as required for specialized police personnel."

The original bill required squad members to complete "a course of study for law enforcement officers approved by the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training."

Meeks said on Tuesday the change was needed to clarify requirements and noted that bomb squads in general already meet these qualifications.

Along with completing training offered by the state, technicians also must receive instruction through the FBI, said James Dawson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Little Rock field office, during the House panel meeting last month.