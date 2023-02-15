Brainard exit poses questions for Fed

Lael Brainard, the No. 2 official at the Federal Reserve, is headed for the White House, leaving a void at the central bank just as it enters a new phase of its inflation fight.

Tapped to lead the National Economic Council, the news of Brainard's departure ricocheted through economic policy circles, with some close to the Fed saying few people, if any, could quickly take on Brainard's vast portfolio or assume her level of influence on monetary policy, climate issues and banking regulation.

Others see fewer concrete policy consequences but worry that the Fed now faces another distracting nomination fight after less than a year of having a full board in place.

And across the board, observers expressed a degree of surprise that Brainard, considered by many to be the Fed board's economic powerhouse, is leaving to take on a new role deep inside Washington's political fray.

"She's an intellectual heavyweight," said Skanda Amarnath, executive director of Employ America, a left-leaning think tank that advocates for the economy to run hot. "In terms of who is going to fill those shoes and make those arguments, it's not obvious to me who does that."

Recently, Brainard, 61, has warned about the potential hazards of the Fed's aggressive inflation fight, arguing that the economy might not have to slow so much that it harms the job market, which shattered expectations in January and is growing like gangbusters. The Fed's job is to keep prices stable and foster maximum employment -- and it isn't supposed to sacrifice one for the other.

That's a vastly different job than running the National Economic Council, which advises the president on policies such as student debt, supply chains and gas prices. As head of the council, Brainard becomes one of Biden's closest economic counselors as the administration implements major initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act and infrastructure bill. The White House also faces a potential standoff with Republicans over the debt limit and, on the global stage, Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions with China.

Brainard has come close to joining the administration a few times before. In 2020, she was considered to run the Treasury Department, before former Fed chair Janet Yellen was ultimately chosen. Then in 2021, Brainard came close to replacing Jerome Powell at the Fed. Her interview process went well, according to those close to the process, but Biden reappointed Powell and instead elevated Brainard to the central bank's No. 2 role. After leading the council, many close to the Fed and White House expect Brainard to eventually succeed Yellen at Treasury.

Since joining the Fed in 2014, Brainard held unusually large sway, including when she was the only Democrat on the board throughout the Trump administration. She built a reputation for being tough on Wall Street and opposing moves to roll back oversight of big banks. Votes on Fed policy are often unanimous. But Brainard stood apart from her colleagues with roughly 20 dissents on regulatory issues. She was also a key voice on monetary policy, working closely with Powell on the Fed's historic response to the coronavirus pandemic and fight against inflation.

It's unclear whom the White House could quickly tap to fill such an important role at the central bank. Even with Democrats controlling the Senate, confirmations take months. That could give slight preference to people who are already on the Fed, but Biden's previous picks -- banking cop Michael Barr and Fed governors Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson -- have been in place for less than a year. Apart from Powell, the two other members of the Fed board are Republicans tapped by former president Donald Trump.

When it comes to Fed policy, economists don't expect an immediate shift no matter whom Biden nominates. After a year of aggressive rate increases, the Fed is easing up and getting ready to hit pause, though its plans will likely be complicated if the labor market continues to show few signs of cooling. The goal is to get rates high enough to slow the economy and then keep them there until inflation comes back under control.

But Fed officials will eventually start debating whether to keep pressure on the economy or let up. And Brainard's absence then could give weight to more "hawkish" policymakers who lean toward keeping rates high to stomp out inflation, even if that means jeopardizing the labor market and pushing up unemployment to get there.

"She's expressed a cautionary view on being overly aggressive," said Brian Gardner, chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel. "Having a different perspective on the Fed that seems to be more hawkish -- that would be notable. It depends on who the replacement is, and that does not happen overnight."

During the Trump years, Brainard was the main voice pushing for the Fed to examine the ways climate change could threaten financial stability or the overall economy. That role has since been taken up by Barr, confirmed to be vice chair for bank supervision last year. Still, Gardner said Brainard's sway and gravitas on the Fed board have helped elevate issues within the central bank's sprawling agenda.

"There probably are other voices, and maybe they will step in to fill the vacuum," Gardner said. "But she's the vice chairman, and she's a Fed veteran, so I think her opinion carries more weight than some others'."

Republicans have long criticized the Fed for its attention to climate change and other issues, like inequality or economic racism, that the GOP says go beyond the Fed's mandate. Brainard's move to the White House could now open up a new lane of criticism -- that of perceived closeness between the Fed and the Biden administration.

The Fed does not weigh in on decisions made by Congress or the White House, and similarly, Biden's team is diligent about not commenting on interest rate policy, which could cause a recession later this year. But their policies can operate in sync. For example, officials in both parts of government were late to recognize and combat inflation because of their shared, flawed belief that rising prices would be temporary.

Now, one of the key architects of the Fed's inflation fight will become Biden's close confidante.