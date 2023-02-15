Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15

Quorum court meetings set

The Jefferson County Quorum Court Committees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15. The full quorum court will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The meetings will take place in the Dr. Vannette W. Johnson Quorum Court Room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to a news release.

Underway

Synergy grant applications available

Synergy Forum Inc. is accepting grant applications for its 2023 grant cycle. Registered non-profit organizations: IRS 501(c)(3) public charities, public schools, government agencies, and the hospital in Jefferson County are eligible to apply. Synergy grants fund projects for the benefit of residents in Jefferson County in the areas of the arts, education, and social services, according to a news release. Applications should be requested by March 14, completed and then submitted by April 6. For an application and details, email synergyforumgrants@gmail.com. Applications will only be accepted by email.

WH Sports Hall of Fame seeks nominees

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame Association, a non-profit organization, is seeking nominations for 2023-2024 inductees into the Hall of Fame. Nominees must have upstanding character and citizenship who have made outstanding contributions to White Hall school athletics, according to a news release. The following categories include: former players and coaches who have achieved outstanding contributions through personal service to White Hall school athletics; special services such as sports writers, sportscasters, school officials, or others who have made outstanding contributions to White Hall athletics; and distinguished services, including the criteria listed in the first two categories, with the addition that the honoree's service or contribution was a commitment of 10 years or longer. Nomination forms may be obtained from White Hall High School, White Hall Administration Building, or https://bit.ly/WHSportsHallofFame. The deadline for submitting a nomination is Feb. 24.

Thursday, Feb. 16

The Links plan session with cardiologist

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to the Heart to Heart Session at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 featuring cardiologist Dr. Joe L. Hargrove via Zoom. February is American Heart Month and this session is presented by the Health and Human Services Facet of The Links, according to a news release. The Zoom event is available at https://zoom.us/j/95146534727?pwd=aVNRemtOUkJkRmR5T0RkZmpISWpoZz09 with Meeting ID: 951 4653 4727 and Passcode: 065276.

Women's group slates luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington. The feature is Ellon Taylor of Pine Bluff and the devotional will be "Jesus and Women," according to a news release. The luncheon costs $16 and includes the meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend, however participants must have a three day advanced reservation by calling Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 16

ASC plans "The Play That Goes Wrong"

the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas opens its theater season with "The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-19. The production will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St., and is sponsored by Relyance Bank. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and senior citizens, $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2023-season. For detais, contact Theater Programs manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Friday, Feb. 17

PBHS Entrepreneur Fair set

Pine Bluff High School will present a Student Entrepreneur Fair to recognize students who are already entrepreneurs. The event will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 in McFadden Gym in observance of National Career and Technical Education Month. Students will be able to offer their products for sale or make appointments for their services. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release from educator Annette Hatchett.

Saturday, Feb. 18

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will hold its monthly food giveaway at 11 a.m. Saturday. All participants must have at least their driver's license, identification, or utility bill and their proof must match, according to a news release.

Health literacy fair set Saturday

A health literacy fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hurricane HYPE Center, 3319 S. Ohio St., a facility with New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church. The event will include giveaways, food, a chance to receive a $25 gift card, a coloring contest for children and other activities. Project LIVE (Lifesaving Information and Vaccination Education) will present the event. The focus on health and wellness will include: covid-19 health education, nutrition, mental and physical health, flu shots and covid vaccinations, and childhood immunizations, according to a news release. Details: Letetia Jenkins, letetiajenkins7@gmail.com.

Yoga in The Loft set

People ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is Feb. 18. The cost is pay-what-you-can, with $15 recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main. Registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. The event is sponsored by Realtor Angela J. White Smith.

Through Saturday, Feb. 18

UAMS career programs at LR, Pine Bluff seek applicants

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for Health Career University, programs for students interested in pursuing careers in health care or research. The application deadline is Feb. 18 for Health Career University programs in Little Rock and Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The project provides high school and undergraduate students from underrepresented minority groups with exposure to health careers and assistance getting into medical school. Most of the programs offer stipends to students who participate. To see the program requirements and apply, visit https://ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/health-career-u/. Those interested in receiving more information can email healthcareerU@uams.edu.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 18

TOPPS to hold sewing class

TOPPS will host the Goldman Project, a sewing class for ages 13-18. The class will be limited to 20 students. The participants will be taught sewing skills by a master seamstress, Christine Hopkins, according to a news release. The class is free and will be held at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, on Saturdays, Jan. 28, Feb. 18, and Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The student will complete the assigned project along with a garment. To enroll students, parents must call the TOPPS office (870-850-6011) Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Union Hopewell honors pastor

Union Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 1121 S. Persimmon St., will celebrate the ninth pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Antonio Gayden at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19. The Rev. Clifton Conley of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Little Rock will be the guest speaker.

Genealogy, historical societies to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy and Historical Societies will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave. The speaker will be the Rev. Leon Jones, pastor of Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church. The public is invited to attend.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Housing board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: (870) 541-0706.

Thursday, Feb. 23

VA sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 23. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Feb. 22, according to a news release. Veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

Beginning Friiday, Feb. 24

Knights of Columbus sets fish fry

The Knights of Columbus invites the community to its annual fish fry on Fridays at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gallagher Hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Meals are dine in or carried out and will be served from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 17, 24, and 31. The dinners are $15 (all you can eat) and $8 for children, according to a news release.

Through Friday, Feb. 24

Taylor exhibit addresses racism prophecy

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. "An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces. Taylor's exhibition addresses racism, and prophecy. The exhibition will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame Association, a non-profit organization, is seeking nominations for 2023-2024 inductees into the Hall of Fame. Nomination forms may be obtained from White Hall High School, White Hall Administration Building, or https://bit.ly/WHSportsHallofFame. The deadline for submitting a nomination is Feb. 24. Nominees must have upstanding character and citizenship who have made outstanding contributions to White Hall school athletics, according to a news release. The following categories include: former players and coaches who have achieved outstanding contributions through personal service to White Hall school athletics; special services such as sports writers, sportscasters, school officials, or others who have made outstanding contributions to White Hall athletics; and distinguished services, including the criteria listed in the first two categories, with the addition that the honoree's service or contribution was a commitment of 10 years or longer.

Saturday, Feb. 25

ASC plans Weave & Unwind Workshop

Morgun Henson, the communications and development coordinator at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, will teach the basic skills of weaving during Weave & Unwind from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The class will teach participants how to create a wall hanging using weaving techniques. The class is open to people ages 21 and older, and complimentary wine, beer, soda, water and coffee will be provided. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Materials are included and no experience is necessary. Registration is required at asc701.org/adult-classes, (870) 536-3367 or visit ASC in person. For details, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org or call (870) 395-7059.

Irby plans Heritage, Black History event

Wabbaseka native and author, Jason Irby, will host the eighth annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month and Legend Among Us presentation. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center at Little Rock. The program will be followed by a Black History program presented by the Central Arkansas Library System, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. This year's Legend Among Us honorees include Daniel F. Littlefield, Muskie Harris and Philander Smith College. Details: jasonirby.wordpress.com.

Friday, March 3

Agri Hall of Fame members to be inducted

Five new members will be inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame at 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center. Inductees include veteran cotton farmer and industry leader Steve Stevens of Tillar; Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator and philanthropist Ellis Bell of Forrest City; Arkansas State University professor of agricultural economics Bert Greenwalt of Jonesboro; innovative rice farmer Chris Isbell of Humnoke; and the late Jessie (J.D.) Vaught of Horatio, a pioneer in contract livestock production, according to a news release. Luncheon tickets are $80 each and available by calling (501) 228-1609 or emailing aghalloffame@arfb.com. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/induction-luncheon/. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Friday, March 3

Zeta Phi Beta offers

scholarships

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. will provide a $1,000 scholarship ($500 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship ($250 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 3, 2023, according to a news release. For scholarship details or for an application, email Mary Liddell, second vice president, at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Saturday, March 4

Free childcare provider classes set

Family and consumer sciences agents will conduct free classes for childcare providers through the Best Care program. The training will be held at 8 a.m. March 4 at the parish hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Ten hours of training will be offered, according to a news release. The training will be taught by agents of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. Instructors include Danielle Watson and Mary Ann Kizer, extension agents in Cleveland and Jefferson counties. Registration is required by Feb. 24. Interested participants may contact Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033 or by email at mkizer@uada.edu.

Sunday, March 5

Lake Village spaghetti supper set

The Ladies Altar Society at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at Lake Village will hold the annual spaghetti dinner March 5 with the drive-thru starting at 8 a.m. and reserved tables will also be available inside the facility. Drive-thru and carryout plates will be available and dine-in seating is limited. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase tickets, call (214) 533-0227 or (870) 489-2883.

Through Sunday, March 5

WH softball registration open

White Hall Softball League registration is open until March 5 online at https://whitehallsoftball.sportngin.com/register/form/115952577. In person registration is available from 1-4 p.m. March 5 at the White Hal Softball Fields, a spokesman said. The fee is $125 per player. T-Ball, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U/16U divisions are available.

Tuesday, March 7

WH plans art showcase

The White Hall School District Art Showcase will be presented from 5-6:30 p.m. March 7 at the White Hall Community Center. The district art department will host the 2023 showcase. Selected works created by White Hall students from each district school will be featured at the event. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release. The event will also include art teachers, working artists, photo booth, craft stations and Richard Davies, the school resource officer.

Wednesday, March 8

UAPB slates anti-smoking event

The 20th Clearing the Air in Communities of Color Conference will be held virtually from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8. The Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Arkansas Cancer Coalition have partnered for a fourth year to jointly host the event, according to a news release. The theme is "New Priorities in Tobacco Control: Menthol Flavoring and Vaping," and will spotlight the work of community organizations to reduce minority tobacco use and will include tobacco control training. The virtual event is open to the public but registration is due Feb. 28. Registration details are available at arcancercoalition.org/arkansas-cancer-summit. For questions about the conference, call Marian S. Evans, MISRGO coordinator, at (870) 575-8923.

Chamber observes International Women's Day

The community is invited to join the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce for an evening of live music by "The Vibe," and refreshments during the International Women's Day celebration. The event will be held March 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main in the Kline Family Foundation Gallery. Tickets are $50 per person and sponsorships are available. The attire is trendy, according to a news release. The Chamber will honor 10 women in these categories: Woman in Healthcare; Woman in Real Estate; Woman in Finance/Banking; Woman Business Owner; Woman in Education; Woman in Manufacturing; Woman in Not-For-Profit; Woman in Hospitality; Woman in Public Service; and Woman in Law. Details: Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, (870) 535-0110.

Through Friday, March 10

Master Gardeners offer scholarship

The Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors planning to attend an Arkansas college or university and major in a plant science related-field, including horticulture, botany, agronomy, forestry, and landscape architecture. The deadline to apply is March 10 and the scholarship application is available at bit.ly/carson-scholarship-23. The Arkansas Master Gardener program funds the $1,000 scholarship, according to a news release.

Women's Hall of Fame seeks nominees

The Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the 2023 induction class. The AWHOF was created to honor women whose contributions have influenced the direction of Arkansas in their community or the state, according to a news release. Nominations must be submitted by March 10. Details are available at www.ARWomensHallofFame.com. The 2023 induction ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Saturday, March 11

Distinguished Gentlemen's Banquet set

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host the Delta Distinguished Gentlemen's Banquet on March 11 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: Follow the chapter on Facebook, according to a news release.

SEARK announces gala

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Sock Hopfundraising gala March 11 at Seabrook, 6808 S. Hazel St., a SEARK college and community recreation center. The VIP reception is from 6-7 p.m. and the gala from 7-11 p.m., according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through Wednesday, March 15

UAMS Pathways accepts applications from youth

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for its Pathways Academy program for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Applications will be accepted through March 15 a part of the program will be held at Pine Bluff. Pathways Academy focuses on preparing K-12 students for opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health sciences (STEM-H) disciplines, according to a news release. Details: ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/pathways-academy.

Applications available for USDA/1890 Scholars

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 National Scholars Program is March 15, said Belinda Demmings, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board, Demmings said. During the summer months while in college, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency, including employee benefits. After graduation, all USDA/1890 National Scholars are employed by their selected agency and must commit to at least one year of service to USDA for each year of financial assistance provided. Applicants must apply using the e-application form, which can be found at https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Foundation scholarships available

Beginning Feb. 1, Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation will accept applications for scholarships from high school seniors in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. The deadline to apply is March 15. These scholarships are for local students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Details: www.arcf.org/scholarships or Lawrence Fikes, executive director of Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, at pinebluffarea@arcf.org or (870) 850-7934.

Friday, March 17

Moscow pantry to open

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Moscow will open its food pantry at noon March 17. The pantry won't open in February, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, March 19

Grand Prairie sets arts events

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023 will hold its Photography and Decorative Arts exhibits for adults and youth at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. Exhibit dates are through Feb. 23 for the photography contest, according to a news release. Entries may be picked up Feb. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decorative Arts entries are to be delivered to the arts center on March 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Decorative Arts Exhibit will be at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays March 17-19 and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The awards reception and presentation will be March 19 at 3 p.m., according to the news release. To register or for details visit www.grandprairiearts.com or email artscenter001@gmail.com.

Beginning Tuesday, March 28

Skilled technical career event set

Be Pro Be Proud will host its Draft Day, an event designed to match employers with high school seniors across Arkansas. In the region, Draft Day Arkansas will be held at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart March 28-30, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The purpose of Draft Day is to coordinate engagement and interview opportunities between companies and graduating seniors whose interest and experience match hiring needs. Details: https://beprobeproud.wufoo.com/forms/employerpartner-participation/?blm_aid=202754.

Through Friday, March 31

UAPB accepts AgDiscovery applications

AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens, is scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. March 31 is the application deadline, according to a news release. The program allows participants, ages 14-17, to live on the UAPB campus and learn about agricultural science, environmental biology, industrial health and safety, plant and soil science, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries, and human sciences. The sessions is offered at 20 other unversities as well. A complete list of host universities, brochures, information and application forms and instructions are available at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. Details: Christopher C. Mathis Jr., UAPB AgDiscovery program director, at (870) 575-8543.

Through Saturday, April 1

Black Hall of Fame grants available

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation, in partnership with Arkansas Community Foundation, will award grants to programs that benefit African American or underserved populations in Arkansas. Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Proposals will be accepted online through April 1, according to a news release. All geographic sections of the state are eligible. Details: www.arcf.org/ABHOF.

Thursday, May 4

Chamber plans Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present Business Expo 2023 on May 4. Details are forthcoming. "Save the date and join us for a day of networking, promoting, and fun at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Business Expo Committee selected a casino theme for this year's event with the slogan, 'We're Betting on the Bluff!'" according to the Chamber newsletter.

Friday, May 5

JRMC golf tourney set

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host its third annual golf tournament May 5 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shaner1@jrmc.org.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Through Wednesday, May 31

Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.