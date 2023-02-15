Coke lifts its prices, still cites demand

Coca-Cola has raised prices to offset inflation but said the increases did not affect demand for its drinks during the fourth quarter.

Revenue rose 7% to $10.1 billion, the company said Tuesday. Pricing and the mix of beverages contributed 12% to revenue growth, while concentrate sales rose 2%, Coke said.

Demand for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar jumped 9% during the quarter, while coffee sales were up 11% as Coke expanded availability of its Costa brand. Sports drink sales grew 1%, the company reported.

North American case volumes were flat for the October-December period as growth in soft drinks, juice and dairy were offset by declines in water and other drinks. Case volumes fell 1% in Asia as strong growth in India and Vietnam was offset by covid-19 restrictions in China.

Coke has raised prices throughout the year -- or its otherwise putting some drinks into smaller value packaging -- to account for higher ingredient and freight costs. The company had locked in prices for some commodities in 2022 but is expecting its costs to rise this year.

Coke's rival PepsiCo also benefited from price increases in the fourth quarter. Last week PepsiCo reported better-than-expected sales but also warned that consumers may be less willing to accept price increases as the year progresses.