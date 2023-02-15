Simmons names VP, treasurer

Simmons Bank announced the addition of Richard Hughes as executive vice president and treasurer. Hughes will report to president and chief finacial officer, Jay Brogdon, and will be responsible for all Simmons Bank corporate treasury activities, including balance sheet management, investment portfolio, liquidity risk and funding, interest rate risk and capital planning.

He will also have responsibility for financial planning and analysis, budgeting and forecasting, according to a news release.

"We're excited to add someone with Richard's experience to our executive management team at Simmons Bank," said Brogdon. "Richard is a seasoned treasury veteran who brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership skills to an already strong finance team at Simmons Bank. We look forward to the vision and energy he will bring to our corporate treasury team."

Hughes most recently served as executive vice president, Treasury Division, at BBVA USA with oversight over various treasury functions and the liquidity position of the $100 billion asset bank. Hughes started his career with Compass Bank when the bank had less than $5 billion in assets and grew to more than $33 billion in assets when the bank became part of BBVA in 2007, according to the release.

Hughes holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration degree in finance and economics from Samford University and a Master of Arts in finance from the University of Alabama. He is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program at the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business and the Global Leadership Program at the IESE Business School in Madrid, Spain.

Local graduates at Ole Miss

Kinsey Everett of DeWitt is among the more than 600 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in December. Everett, who majored in hospitality management, received a Bachelor of Science degree in the School of Applied Sciences, according to a news release.

JRMC golf tourney set

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host its third annual golf tournament May 5 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shaner1@jrmc.org.

Synergy grant forms available

Synergy Forum Inc. is accepting grant applications for its 2023 grant cycle. Registered non-profit organizations: IRS 501(c)(3) public charities, public schools, government agencies, and the hospital in Jefferson County are eligible to apply.

Synergy grants fund projects for the benefit of residents in Jefferson County in the areas of the arts, education, and social services, according to a news release.

Created in 1985, Synergy Forum is an independent organization of women in Jefferson County providing small grants. Grants range from $500 to $1,500. Synergy's funding comes only from the dues and contributions paid by members. In 2022, Synergy awarded nine grants totaling $16,479.

Grant applications should be requested by March 14, completed and then submitted by April 6. For an application and details, email synergyforumgrants@gmail.com. Applications will only be accepted by email.

VA sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 23. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Feb. 22, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

2 locals eye Food Hall of Fame

Twelve Arkansas restaurants are finalists for Arkansas Heritage's 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame and a Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce member made the list.

"Congratulations to Big Banjo Pizza on your nomination for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame," the Chamber newsletter said. "Also, on the list of finalists for Proprietor of the Year is Pine Bluff Country Club Chef Jamie McAfee."

Winners will be announced at Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater on March 6 at Little Rock, according to Arkansas Heritage. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/.