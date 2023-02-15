Conway school board members apologize during meeting for decision to restrict Black history shirts





Conway Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum and board members Tuesday issued a series of apologies to community members in the monthly board meeting after a decision to prohibit Conway High School's basketball coaching staff from wearing shirts that read "Celebrate Black History."

The decision by Collum to prohibit wearing the shirts was issued after the coaches wore the T-shirts at a basketball game on Feb. 7. Complaints and concerns from the community followed the Collum's decision.

Board member David Naylor explained to the packed room Tuesday that he had been the one to call Collum with a question about the shirts. Naylor -- who attended the basketball game -- said someone had asked him about the existing policy regarding coaching staff attire at sporting events.

"I support what was on the shirt," Naylor said. "I made the call and asked the question. It was a stupid decision, and I have to be better. Am I racist? Absolutely not."

He said the question to Collum was related to the use of the yellow, green and red Wampus Cat on the shirts and was not racially motivated.

Naylor then shared with the room that he "hadn't planned on mentioning it," but that he had two "minorities" spend the night at his house over the weekend.

Public comment was also open at the Tuesday meeting.

"As Black people, we don't really expect white people to understand us. We don't expect you to understand what our struggles are, how we feel emotionally or what we go through each and every day," said Conway resident Tremayne Harris. "For us to be where we are today, it took good, Christian white people to help us. Many of y'all say you're Christians, but the things you all do don't exemplify Christians. You all don't see us as Black brothers or white brothers, you see us as Black people. If you see us the way you see yourself, then you would treat us the way you treat the volleyball team and other school teams that wear breast cancer awareness shirts."

Board member Trip Leach, who said he was unaware of the decision, also responded to concerns from those online and in the room Tuesday.

"I was not aware as the situation unfolded. I called Collum, and he explained it was a misunderstanding. The shirts are great. I love them, and I would buy one," Leach said. "I apologize not because I did anything wrong but because I feel the pain that it caused."

Board members Linda Hargis, Jason Sandefer, Bill Milburn and Board President Andre' Acklin also stated that they were not aware of the decision to temporarily prohibit the shirts until after it had been issued.

Collum said three meetings took place over the span of 36 hours following the game, in which everyone agreed that the staff should be able to wear the shirts.

Board member Jennifer Cunningam did not share any comments regarding the incident.

Collum said the intent was never to prohibit the shirts but to meet with the board to gain a better understanding of coaching attire policies for future reference.

In an online letter posted Sunday by Collum, he said: "I want to begin by offering a sincere apology to everyone regarding this situation" and that the situation was "mishandled."

Leona Walton, Conway High's 2023 distinguished alumnus, spoke at the board meeting while wearing the shirt that read "Celebrate Black History."

"This is the same coaching staff that has trained, nurtured and improved the girls basketball team and gained national recognition on ESPN," Walton said. "We could have done things so differently. I ask this school board to please stick to the matters that are what you should be tending to, which is [the] education of our children, support of our teachers and our staff."

Milburn took several minutes at the end of the meeting to address Walton, a member of the Conway High School Class of 1974 and one among the first group of students to integrate into the Conway Public School system.

"I appreciate your efforts to preserve not just Black history but Black history in Conway. I think it's an important part of Conway's history. All history is not nice, but it's still history. You've preserved, from what I believe, the good and the bad," Milburn said.

Several attendees from the Tuesday meeting urged the board to focus on issues that relate to improving the schools and learning opportunities.

Acklin circled back to those concerns, adding: "I hate that this had to happen during Black History Month. Miscommunication and misunderstanding, that's what this is about. Let's all be better and let's try to do better."

Prior to the meeting, a line of nearly 30 people spanned the parking lot of the administration building over an hour before the meeting began.

Police directed those approved to speak at the meeting to enter first, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Following the speakers, less than 20 participants were allowed into the administration building, citing fire code concerns.

Those denied entry into the administration building were encouraged to go to the "over flow" space across the street to view a live stream of the meeting.

All attendees were required to sign in upon entry.

The board's next meeting is scheduled for March 14 at 6 p.m.



