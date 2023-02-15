Earthquake’s toll hits 40,000, and still rising

ANTAKYA, Turkey -- More than a week after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, the death toll rose further Tuesday -- above 40,000, by one count -- along with the chaos, humanitarian challenges and finger-pointing that have followed one of the deadliest disasters this century.

The New York Times reported a combined death toll for the two countries of more than 40,000.

According to the Associated Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that 35,418 people have died in Turkey, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country's founding 100 years ago. Almost 3,700 deaths have been confirmed in neighboring Syria, taking the combined toll above 39,000.

While the death toll is almost certain to rise even further, many of the tens of thousands of survivors left homeless were still struggling to meet basic needs, like finding shelter from the bitter cold.

Erdogan said 105,505 were injured as a result of the Feb. 6 quake centered around Kahramanmaras and its aftershocks.

The Turkish president, who has referred to the quake as "the disaster of the century," said more than 13,000 people were still being treated in hospitals.

Speaking in Ankara after a five-hour Cabinet meeting held at the headquarters of disaster agency AFAD, Erdogan said 47,000 buildings, which contained 211,000 residences, had been destroyed or were so badly damaged as to require demolition.

"We will continue our work until we get our last citizen out of the destroyed buildings," Erdogan said of ongoing rescue efforts.

Erdogan tried Tuesday to reassure a country that was already suffering from economic hardship before the quake struck.

"Nobody should have any doubt: This nation overcame many disasters," he said at the headquarters of the country's emergency management agency in Ankara. "We will overcome this one, too."

In the Turkish port city of Iskenderun, displaced families have sheltered in train carriages since last week.

While many have left in recent days for nearby camps or other parts of Turkey, dozens of people were still living in the trains Tuesday.

Many in Turkey have blamed faulty construction for the vast devastation, and authorities continued targeting contractors. Turkey has introduced construction codes that meet earthquake-engineering standards, but experts say the codes are rarely enforced.

Erdogan announced Tuesday that the government planned to start construction of 30,000 houses in March. Turkish authorities also arrested more contractors, including one connected to a collapsed 16-story building in the city of Adana, where at least 70 people died.

"Our aim is to complete the construction of high quality and safe buildings in a year to meet the housing need in the entire earthquake zone," he said.

STRUGGLING SYRIA

The situation was particularly desperate in Syria, where a 12-year civil war has complicated relief efforts and meant days of wrangling over how to even move aid into the country and distribute it. Some people there said they have received nothing.

Ahmed Ismail Suleiman set up a shelter of blankets outside his damaged house in the town of Jinderis, one of the worst-hit communities in northwest Syria. He was afraid to move his family back into a house that might not be structurally sound, so 18 people slept outside under the makeshift tent.

"We sit but can't sleep lying down here," he said. "We are waiting for a proper tent."

Mahmoud Haffar, head of the town council, said residents have been able to scrounge up about 2,500 tents so far, but some 1,500 families still remain without shelter.

"We are ... still hearing the question of when will aid get in," said Haffar.

The Syrian Health Ministry announced a final count of 1,357 injuries in areas under government control.

At a temporary shelter in a sports center in Afrin in northwest Syria, 190 families were sleeping on the floor of a basketball court, lying on mats typically used for training.

Local officials said the shelter is temporary, until new tents are secured.

While tents have been in short supply, one women said the town had a surplus of donated bread and water.

To the southwest, in government-held Latakia, Raeefa Breemo said only those packing into shelters seemed to be getting aid.

"We need to eat, we need to drink, we need to survive. Our jobs, our lives, everything have stopped," Breemo said.

AID EFFORTS ACCELERATE

Aid agencies and governments were stepping up efforts to bring help to devastated parts of Turkey and Syria. On Tuesday, the United Nations launched a $397 million appeal to provide "desperately needed, life-saving relief for nearly 5 million Syrians" for three months.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appeal a day after he welcomed an agreement between the U.N. and Syrian President Bashar Assad to open two new crossing points from Turkey for an initial period of three months.

Guterres said the U.N. is in the final stages of preparing an emergency appeal for quake-ravaged southern Turkey. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the appeal will be launched "probably in the coming days."

He urged the international community to provide the emergency funding without delay, saying: "The human suffering from this epic natural disaster should not be made even worse by manmade obstacles -- access, funding, supplies."

Offers of help -- from rescue crews and doctors to generators and food -- have come from around the world, but the needs remain immense after the magnitude 7.8 quake and powerful aftershocks. The quake affected 10 provinces in Turkey that are home to some 13.5 million people, as well as a large area in northwest Syria that is home to millions.

Much of the water system in the quake-hit region was not working, and Turkey's health minister said samples from dozens of points of the system showed the water was unsuitable to drink.

While a first Saudi aid plane, carrying 35 tons of food, landed Tuesday in Syrian government-held Aleppo, getting aid to the country's rebel-held Idlib has been especially complicated.

Until Monday's deal between the U.N. and the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad, the global body had only been allowed to deliver aid to the area through a single border crossing with Turkey, or via government territory.

The newly opened crossings at Bab al-Salam and Al Raee are to function for an initial period of three months. Russia bristled at suggestions that the opening of the crossings might be made permanent, and its Foreign Ministry accused the West of trying to get aid "exclusively" to areas not controlled by the Syrian government.

Guterres announced that an 11-truck convoy was on the move to go through one of the newly opened crossings at Bab Al-Salam, "with many more to come." He said the second new crossing at Al Raee is also open, "and goods are flowing."

Dujarric said the convoy went through the crossing without any obstacles and "we're very optimistic that things will move quickly." He noted that the two crossings have been used by relief organizations not affiliated with the U.N. and the roads are in better condition than those leading to Bab Al-Hawa.

A senior U.N. World Food Program official warned that food insecurity in afflicted parts of Syria had been rising drastically even before the earthquake struck.

"It was very bad before. Now it's dramatic," said Corinne Fleischer, the agency's Middle East Director.

"Half of the population faces hunger. And that's the worst that we've seen since the beginning of the crisis in Syria. Even at the height of the war, we didn't have 12 million people food insecure," she said in an interview with the Associated Press.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States will be watching closely to see if aid is getting to Syrians in need and will push for a U.N. resolution if it isn't. "It took seven days to get this decision to allow the borders to be open -- that decision should have been made on day one," she said.

Guterres, asked about a possible meeting with Assad, said what's needed now is not high-level visits that divert resources but stepped-up relief efforts.

"I am following that very, very closely," he said, "and whenever it would be useful and positive, I am ready to do whatever is needed."

As for whether a Security Council resolution is needed, he reiterated that the two new crossings are open, "and we will see, of course, if the situation would change, we would adopt the necessary measures."

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah el Deeb, Zeynep Bilginsoy, Bernat Armangue, Andrew Wilks, Abby Sewell, Kareem Chehayeb, Edith M. Lederer and Raf Casert of The Associated Press and by Jason Horowitz of The New York Times.