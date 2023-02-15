Ex-vice principal to have mental evaluation in student sex assault case

HORATIO -- A former school administrator accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a student is expected to return to court in March following completion of a mental evaluation.

Labrada Vann, 41, was arrested in April 2022 on a felony count of first-degree sexual assault. At the time the assault is alleged to have occurred, she was vice principal of Horatio High School. She has pleaded innocent to the charge.

Vann is scheduled to appear in Sevier County Circuit Court on March 2 to determine if a mental evaluation has been completed, according to court records. The court approved a defense motion last year for Vann to undergo the evaluation to determine if she is fit to proceed as a defendant in the case.

The Sevier County sheriff's office was contacted by the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Hotline in April 2022.

Vann posted a $100,000 bond following her arraignment later that month. She is represented by attorney Charles Friday of Texarkana. First-degree sexual assault carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.