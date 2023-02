Arrests

Fayetteville

• Juan Bermudez, 31, of 2452 E. Onyx Trail No. 9 in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Bermudez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Tracy Hecox, 50, of 915 S. Seven Hills Court in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Hecox was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.