Fort Smith fire chief’s life, career celebrated after being cut short by cancer

FORT SMITH -- For the people who knew him, Fire Chief Phil Christensen was a friend who advocated for the people who worked under him.

The Evangel Temple Assembly of God hosted Christensen's funeral Wednesday. Christensen, 54, died Saturday following a nine-month battle with cancer, according to his obituary.

"Phil was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him," the obituary states. "His passing leaves a void in the lives of those he touched, but his memory will live on forever."

The city stated in a news release Saturday that Christensen's death would be considered one in the line of duty. Christensen was named Fort Smith's fire chief in July 2016. He joined the Fire Department in May 1992.

Hundreds of people attended Christensen's funeral Wednesday to pay their respects. Roads in the downtown area were temporarily closed as a funeral procession made its way from Fire Station No. 1 to Evangel Temple at 9:30 a.m.

"Chief Christensen's legacy will live on for many years to come, and he will always be remembered as a true hero, leader, and mentor," his obituary states.

"He was a visionary and an advocate for firefighters and their families, leaving a lasting impact on the community he served. His dedication to personal and professional growth was an inspiration to all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed by all."

Carl Geffken, city administrator, appointed Assistant Chief Boyd Waters as the department's acting fire chief, according to the city on Saturday.

Phil Christensen

