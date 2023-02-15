Friars hold off Bluejays in double OT

NO. 24 PROVIDENCE 94, NO. 18 CREIGHTON 86, 2OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Devin Carter had 25 points and No. 24 Providence outlasted No. 18 Creighton 94-86 in double overtime Tuesday night.

Bryce Hopkins and Noah Locke each scored 20 for the Friars (19-7, 11-4 Big East), who ended the Bluejays' eight-game winning streak that began with a Jan. 14 victory over Providence at home.

Providence, the defending regular-season champion, improved to 14-0 at home this season and 9-1 in its past 10 games that went to overtime.

Ryan Nembhard led Creighton (17-9, 11-4) with 21 points, while Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander both finished with 17.

The Friars tied it at 73-73 with a minute remaining in the second half, and both teams had a chance to win in regulation. Hopkins missed a step-back jumper on the baseline with 14 seconds left, and Creighton's last bid nearly resulted in a turnover near midcourt.

Providence opened an 82-78 lead in the first OT after Hopkins made a three-pointer, but Creighton came back to tie it 84-84 after Baylor Scheierman made two free throws with 48.4 seconds left.

A sloppy possession resulted in Providence committing a shot clock violation with 9.5 seconds to go. Creighton turned to Nembhard on the ensuing possession, but Carter blocked Nembhard's shot down low to extend the game another five minutes.

NO. 5 KANSAS 87, OKLAHOMA STATE 76

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Gradey Dick scored 17 of his season-high 26 points in the second half and No. 5 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State.

The freshman guard made 10 of 17 field goal attempts, hitting 4 of 9 three-pointers.

Kansas (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) has won three straight. Kalib Boone scored a career-high 27 points, John-Michael Wright had 18 and Bryce Thompson added 17 for Oklahoma State (16-10, 7-6).

OKLAHOMA 79, NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 65

NORMAN, Okla. -- Grant Sherfield scored 22 points and Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run early in the second half on their way to a win over No. 12 Kansas State.

The win snapped a seven-game Big 12 losing streak for the Sooners (13-13, 3-10) and prevented the Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) and first-year coach Jerome Tang from earning their 20th win.

Tanner Groves scored 16 while freshman Milos Uzan added 13 for Oklahoma. Nae'quan Tomlin had 17 points -- 13 in the first half -- and 10 rebounds to pace Kansas State.

SYRACUSE 75, NO. 23 N.C. STATE 72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Syracuse knocked off No. 23 North Carolina State.

With the score tied at 70-70 with two minutes to go, Jesse Edwards' three-point play gave the Orange a three-point lead. Syracuse would then use a mixture of defensive pressure and clutch free-throw shooting to hold on.

Edwards finished with 18 points for Syracuse (16-10, 9-6 ACC). D.J. Burns Jr. and Jarkel Joiner each scored 15 points for the Wolfpack (20-7, 10-6)

SEC MEN

AUBURN 89, MISSOURI 56

AUBURN, Ala. -- Johni Broome scored 20 points, K.D. Johnson had 14 of his 15 in the first half and Auburn blitzed Missouri.

Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) added 16 points for Auburn (18-8, 8-5). Sean East II had 14 points for Missouri (19-7, 7-6).

VANDERBILT 75, SOUTH CAROLINA 64

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Liam Robbins scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ezra Manjon added 15 points and Vanderbilt beat South Carolina for its fourth straight conference victory.

Vanderbilt (14-12, 7-6 SEC) has its first four-game winning streak in SEC play since the 2016-17 season.

Meechie Johnson scored all 19 of his points in the second half for South Carolina (9-17, 2-11).

GEORGIA 65, LSU 63

ATHENS, Ga. -- Braelen Bridges scored 13 points, Justin Hill made a go-ahead layup with 4.2 seconds left and Georgia held off LSU.

Hill finished with 10 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 11 points for Georgia (16-10, 6-7 SEC).

Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds for LSU (12-14, 1-12), which has lost 13 straight games.