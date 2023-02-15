Friendship to take in 3 Lighthouse charters

LITTLE ROCK -- The Charter Authorizing Panel of the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education approved Friendship Education Foundation's request to accept a transfer of three Arkansas Lighthouse Charter Schools -- including two in the same Pine Bluff location.

Pending final approval by the state Board of Education next month, this means on June 30, Pine Bluff Lighthouse Charter Elementary and Middle schools, both located at 708 W. Second Ave., will be closed and their students transferred to Friendship Aspire campuses in Pine Bluff. Also, Capital City Lighthouse School in North Little Rock, which currently enrolls students in grades K-5, would be operated under the Friendship banner beginning July 1.

"I think this is a good day for both parents and kids in both of our cities of Pine Bluff and [North] Little Rock," said Joe Harris, CEO of the Friendship Education Foundation, which manages the Friendship Aspire Academies. "They will have continuity, of course, in their education and they'll be going to school with kids and teachers they've seen. We're doing what we think is the most responsible for the families of both the cities of North Little Rock and Pine Bluff."

Friendship leaders, including school Superintendent Phong Tran and Harris, joined Lighthouse officials for 80 minutes of sworn testimony before five of the seven panel members inside the DESE auditorium Tuesday. Both charter management organizations, or CMOs, agreed to a memorandum of understanding forming the partnership.

"Very long but productive day," Lighthouse CEO LaShawnDa Noel said. "A win for all the scholars in the state of Arkansas, specifically in Pine Bluff and North Little Rock."

In separate motions, the panel unanimously said yes to Lighthouse's request to transfer three of the campuses to Friendship, and also approved of Friendship's acquisition of the campuses.

Although panelist Phil Baldwin requested financial documents regarding the transfer be presented during the April Charter Authorizing Panel meeting, Harris estimated that Friendship is taking on about $750,000 in debt related to the Capital City campus.

"We looked at the risk that we're taking financially, and we think given our history and experience in doing this takeover, this is going to be a sound financial move for both organizations," Harris said. "It lessens the debt and obligations of Lighthouse, but it also strengthens Friendship."

Arkansas Lighthouse presently has a fund balance of $1,354,849, including receivables at $621,000. Noel said there have been no audit findings within her schools.

Friendship officials anticipate the addition of 324 Lighthouse students impacted by the proposed transition to its system, including 204 who attend the kindergarten-through-sixth grade and seventh-and-eighth-grade schools in Pine Bluff. Students going to grades 6-9 will attend the present Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus on West 73rd Avenue starting next school year, while the Friendship Aspire Academy Pine Bluff campus on South Hazel Street hosts students in grades K-5 and the Friendship Aspire Academy Downtown campus welcomes kids in grades K-2. (The Downtown campus, which opened in December, is using a slow-growth model by adding a grade level each school year, up to third grade in 2024-25.)

The panel granted Friendship's request to increase its enrollment cap across all of its Arkansas campuses from 2,285 to 2,785, as well as Lighthouse's request to reduce its cap from 2,394 to 1,894.

The Lighthouse campuses were part of a national CMO until 2021, Noel told panelists.

"With that partnership going away, it has caused us to re-evaluate some things we had done in prior years," Noel said. "We looked at our data and realized it would probably be better to shrink and then grow."

The Capital City campus also received a one-year waiver from receiving an academic accountability grade at Friendship's request, due to its pending acquisition. Lighthouse also operates campuses in Jacksonville.

"We're hoping that by getting smaller, we will lean in and key in on those scholars we do have left in the Jacksonville system, get really defined and offer them a great academic product," Noel said. "And then as we do that and do it well, grow."

With the panel's approval, Friendship and Lighthouse now seek to receive the state board's acceptance of the transfer during its March 7 meeting, and begin recruiting students and transitioning existing Lighthouse staff on March 8, according to a timeline submitted to the panel. The remaining Lighthouse staff will be notified of their employment with Friendship by mid-April.

Any Lighthouse student wishing to enroll in any Friendship school will receive a pre-lottery enrollment preference waiver. The current enrollment preferences and lottery would remain in place for those with siblings and/or students of Friendship employees or board members.

Panelist Kim Davis asked Noel about conversations both Lighthouse and Friendship officials had with parents and employees.

"Within our smaller committee, the parents were fine," Noel responded. "We did have some resistance with parents of our larger committee. Some of the hesitation was around culture.

"This partnership was chosen because of a seamless transition."

Harris said parents who were loyal to the Pine Bluff Lighthouse campuses were against the change during an emotional meeting at first, but many are now supportive of it. In talking with parents in North Little Rock, Harris indicated, emotions were not as raw but the benefits of the proposed change -- including an after-school program running until 6 p.m. and continued foodservice -- seemed to win them over.