High school basketball roundups

BOYS

CABOT 63, BRYANT 47 Gavin Muse had 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists to lift Cabot (18-7, 6-4 6A-Central) at home. Brandon Bennett and Jermaine Christopher each had 14 points for the Panthers.

EUREKA SPRINGS 66, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 45 Dylan Johnson scored 25 points to land host Eureka Springs (20-12) in the next round of the 2A-1 Conference tournament. Shane Holloway supplied 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Highlanders. David Derosier's 20 points were a team high for Yellville-Summit (12-13).

JONESBORO 63, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 35 Isaac Harrell poured in 20 points to drive Class 6A No. 1 Jonesboro (24-3, 8-1 6A-Central) to a 28-point rout of Little Rock Southwest (4-17, 0-11).

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 64, CONWAY 40 Annor Boateng churned out 30 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals for Central (22-5, 7-2 6A-Central), which pulled away in the second half. Luke Moore added 10 points for the Tigers.

MILLS 81, MONTICELLO 54 Keaton Cross collected a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as Mills (17-11, 11-2 4A-8) trounced the Billies. Marcus Kendrick added 20 points for the Comets.

SYLVAN HILLS 64, BEEBE 61 DaCarter Coleman's 20 points were pivotal for Sylvan Hills (15-10, 8-3 5A-Central). James Deloach had 18 points, and Devonte' West connected for 10 for the Bears.

WONDERVIEW 54, NEMO VISTA 42 Sam Reynolds dominated the home team with 31 points to lift Wonderview (25-5) to the championship game of the 1A-4 Conference tournament. Patrick Perry had 24 points for Nemo Vista (16-14).

GIRLS

BAY 51, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 50 Hannah Lane nailed a three pointer with eight seconds left as Bay (16-16) rallied to earn a come-from-behind victory to advance to the semifinals of the 2A-3 Conference tournament at Riverside. The Lady Yellowjackets had lost the three previous meetings with Buffalo Island Central (16-15) before winning Tuesday.

BENTON 65, LAKE HAMILTON 34 Alyssa Houston drove her way to 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals and 3 assists as Benton (20-3, 13-0 5A-South) cruised. Madison McIntire had 16 points, and Presley Chism scored 11 for the Lady Panthers, who led 37-18 at halftime and 55-27 after three quarters. Brooklyn Braughton's 17 points paced Lake Hamilton (10-15, 7-6).

CABOT 62, BRYANT 51 Cabot (20-5, 6-4 6A-Central) put an end to a two-game losing streak by sweeping the season series from the Lady Hornets. Brilynn Findley had 19 points, and Lauren Lain tossed in 13 for Bryant (15-9, 4-6). Emileigh Muse added 10 points.

CONWAY 68, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 39 Chloe Clardy had 10 of her 18 points in the second quarter as top-ranked Conway (23-5, 9-1 6A-Central) stopped a two-game losing streak to the rival Lady Tigers. Alexis Cox scored 14 points, and Emerie Bohanon tallied 11 for the Lady Wampus Cats. Jordan Marshall led Central (15-10, 6-3) with 16 points.

COTTER 57, EUREKA SPRINGS 30 Morgan Zick had 18 points and five rebounds to power Cotter (20-11) past the home team during the 2A-1 Conference tournament. Emma Jones chalked up 12 points for the Lady Warriors. Yaretsi Tapia led Eureka Springs (12-19) with nine points.

FAYETTEVILLE 59, BENTONVILLE WEST 41 Charley Rawlins busted out for four three-pointers and scored 14 points in a victory for Fayetteville (13-13, 6-7 6A-West). Wynter Beck tallied 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs. McKenzie Anderson had 12 points for Bentonville West (2-12, 9-19).

FLIPPIN 56, LINCOLN 50 Ella Alexander scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to push Flippin (22-9) during the 3A-1 Conference tournament at West Fork. Ally Hodges added 13 points for the Lady Bobcats. Sarah Snodgrass had 29 points for Lincoln (9-21).

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 61, ROGERS HERITAGE 45 Cherish Blackmon dropped in 20 points and seven rebounds in a win for Northside (21-4, 12-2 6A-West). Erianna Gooden added 15 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lady Bears, who had 19 assists on their 25 made field goals.

GREENWOOD 70, SILOAM SPRINGS 18 Madison Cartwright posted 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in a beatdown for Class 5A No. 1 Greenwood (24-2, 11-0 5A-West). Anna Trusty had 17 points, and Izzy Smith countered with 16 for the Lady Bulldogs.

MILLS 45, MONTICELLO 38 Jordan Gregory cashed in with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals to steer Mills (10-18, 6-7 4A-8).

NEMO VISTA 52, GUY-PERKINS 34 Addy Peebles scored 14 points to lead host Nemo Vista (20-8) to the finals of the 1A-4 Conference tournament. Kailynn Garis added 13 points for the Lady Red Hawks. Jomia Ealy scored 14 points and Julissia Young finished with 13 points for Guy-Perkins (11-17).

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

CORNING 74, PIGGOTT 61 Jayce Couch blew through with 28 points to usher Corning (14-10) to the semifinals of the 3A-3 Conference tournament at Osceola. Clayton Vanpool had 18 points, and Roman Davis scored 15 for the Bobcats. Luke Blanchard finished with 10 points for Corning.

COSSATOT RIVER 77, TWO RIVERS 70 Dillon Loving had 25 points for Cossatot River (15-14), which moved on to face Cedarville in the quarterfinals of the 3A-4 Conference tournament a Paris. Hunter Burke had 22 points for the Eagles in the win.

EUREKA SPRINGS 54, HAAS HALL ROGERS 53 A 24-point outing from Dylan Johnson allowed Eureka Springs (18-12) to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit on its home floor and beat the Danes during the 2A-1 Conference tournament. Shane Holloway added 17 points for the Highlanders, who trailed 40-38 after three quarters. Elijah Williams also chimed in with 10 points for Eureka Springs. Zack Kublanov finished with 35 points, and Max Kublanov had 13 for Haas Hall Rogers (10-19).

GUY-PERKINS 82, ARKANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 28 Guy-Perkins (17-12) breezed into the next round of the 1A-4 Conference tournament at Nemo Vista behind 19 points from Ashton Ealy. Will Lamb touted 14 points, and Aaron Passmore scored 13 points for the Thunderbirds. Trey Lewis paced the School for the Deaf (0-20) with 20 points.

HARDING ACADEMY 54, PANGBURN 39 Kayden Swindle put in 12 points to send Harding Academy (8-11) to the second round of the 3A-6 Conference tournament at Pangburn. Wyatt Simmons also scored 10 points for the Wildcats. Cade Rolland finished with 17 points, and Rhett Tharp added 10 for Pangburn (8-23).

HELENA-WEST HELENA 49, BALD KNOB 39 Jordan Bailey turned in 19 points to carry Helena-West Helena (6-15) during the opening round of the 3A-6 Conference tournament at Pangburn. Micah Story led Bald Knob (8-16) with 15 points.

HOT SPRINGS 63, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 59 Octavious Rhodes pumped in 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals as Hot Springs (17-7, 11-2 5A-South) won its sixth game in the row and strengthened its hold on the No. 2 spot in the conference.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 63, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 50 Kyler Chapman stepped up with a 21-point night for Mount Vernon-Enola (17-16) during the 2A-2 Conference tournament at White County Central. Dakota Walls added 19 points, and Cody Hoover and Camrun Phillipy both had 10 for the Warhawks. Alexander Gilliam scored 21 points for White County Central (10-21).

NEMO VISTA 67, SCRANTON 42 Braydon Hill rang up 20 points as host Nemo Vista (16-13) disposed of the Rockets during the 1A-4 Conference tournament. Patrick Perry scored 19 points, and Kelby Bess had 12 points for the Red Hawks. Shane Baker had 10 points to lead Scranton (10-14).

QUITMAN 81, IZARD COUNTY 66 Five players landed in double figures for Quitman (5-19), led by Zane Pierce's 20 points, in its win during the first round of the 2A-2 Conference tournament at White County Central. Greyson Ealy scored 18 points, and Cain Newcomb totaled 13 for the Bulldogs. Owen Brantley and Tracce Grinder tacked on 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Quitman. Kasen Black provided a game-high 21 points for Izard County (11-18) while Keaton Melton had 15. Wyatt Buchannan ended with 14 points.

RURAL SPECIAL 59, TIMBO 35 Cole Linville amassed a game-high 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Rural Special (7-22) ran away in the first round of the 1A-2 Conference tournament at Viola. Kasen Stevens had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Jacob Morris added 15 points for the Rebels. Riley Callahan was tops for Timbo (5-19) with 10 points.

VIOLA 40, NORFORK 39 Braden Williams netted 13 points as Viola (6-20) protected its home floor during the 1A-2 Conference tournament. Layne Scalf had 15 points for Norfork.

GIRLS

CALICO ROCK 45, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 37 Lyrick Stapleton shined with 12 points, and Greysen Sanders notched eight of her 10 points in the final quarter as Calico Rock (4-24) pulled the upset in the 1A-2 Conference tournament at Viola. Alyssa Smith scored 20 points, and Shawna Carlton had 12 points for West Side Greers Ferry (9-18).

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 51, BAPTIST PREP 38 Riley Bryant scored 22 points to secure a 3A-5 Conference tournament win for Central Arkansas Christian (9-15), which beat its crosstown rival for the second time in four days. Jaydyn Smith added 17 points for the Lady Mustangs.

GUY-PERKINS 47, SCRANTON 33 Jomia Ealy had 19 points for Guy-Perkins (11-18) in its win during the 1A-4 Conference tournament at Nemo Vista. Julissia Young had 12 points for the Lady Thunderbirds.

IZARD COUNTY 51, SLOAN-HENDRIX 40 Makensie Yancey's 19 points helped Izard County (10-16) extend its season by streaking past the Lady Greyhounds in the 2A-2 Conference tournament at White County Central. Katie Orf had 12 points, and Quinn Johnson scored 10 for the Lady Cougars. Makayla Gosha churned out 15 points to top Sloan-Hendrix (11-21). Cadee Johnson followed with 14.

PANGBURN 70, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 4 Kelsie Houston scored 12 points in a 66-point thrashing for host Pangburn (17-16) during the 3A-6 Conference tournament. Rivers McKee and Haylee Phillips both had six points apiece for the Lady Tigers. Alexandria Larry and Kya Madison each had two points for North (2-20).

RIVERCREST 77, PIGGOTT 58 Brineka Taylor powered a balanced effort for Rivercrest (15-14) with 18 points in a victory at the 3A-3 Conference tournament at Osceola. Destiny Burks scored 16 points, Zakiyah Browlee had 15 and Lakiya Speed totaled 12 for the Lady Colts. Linaysha Todd and Mykayla Banks both contributed eight points each for Rivercrest.

RIVERVIEW 48, ROSE BUD 43 Makayla Hale tallied 17 points for Riverview (8-14), which strolled in a first-round game in the 3A-6 Conference tournament at Pangburn. Kaylee Franklin scored 14 points in the win for the Lady Raiders, who beat the Lady Ramblers three times this season. Sarah Hartle's 19 points and Brooklyn Beardsley's 10 led Rose Bud (4-19).

SACRED HEART 67, ARKANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 20 Hailey Larson had 18 points to push Sacred Heart (18-9), which had little trouble with the Lady Leopards in the 1A-4 Conference tournament at Nemo Vista. Ayla Hoelzeman churned out 15 points, and Callie Gottsponer delivered 11 for the Lady Knights. Ava Vitucci finished with 20 points for the Arkansas School for the Deaf (6-14).

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 64, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 49 Emily Walley notched 25 points in the 2A-2 Conference opener for South Side Bee Branch (16-15) at White County Central. Jewel Walley had 13 points for the Lady Hornets. McKenzie Massey gathered 17 points, and Gabby Hancock slipped in 12 for White County Central (11-19).