• Dominika Clarke of Poland, who already had seven offspring including two sets of twins, was feeling "much better than I had expected" after giving birth to quintuplets and said, "If you have a system, a calm approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children."

• Fumio Kishida, Japanese prime minister, vowed "to stay in great shape to tackle the problems" after undergoing sinus surgery to rid him of a stuffy nose problem so severe that it was cited in news reports.

• Stephanie Kurose of the Center for Biological Diversity said restoration of the Florida Everglades and other ecosystems has brought the wood stork back from the brink of extinction, and the wading bird may be removed from the endangered species list.

• Harold Melton, a former Georgia Supreme Court justice, offered his opinion "that sports betting can be legalized as a state-run lottery for educational purposes solely through legislative action," and lawmakers are pushing bills to do so without a constitutional amendment.

• Joseph Vitale of the New Jersey Senate called it "immoral for the owners of casinos to think their employees are expendable; if you smell it, it's in your lungs," as Atlantic City casino workers pushing for a smoking ban gained support at a long-awaited legislative hearing.

• Mike DeWine, governor of Ohio, proposed that the state require parental consent for kids younger than 16 to get accounts on TikTok, Snapchat and other social media platforms as well as gaming apps.

• William Ray Norris, former sheriff of Clarke County, Ala., learned from the state Court of Criminal Appeals that his resignation will not halt a trial on campaign finance and ethics charges as he said he was promised by the attorney general's office.

• Taylor Schabusiness, accused in a killing and dismemberment case in Wisconsin, attacked her attorney at a court hearing and was wrestled to the floor by a deputy, after which the attorney said he planned to withdraw.

• Marco Goecke, suspended as ballet chief at the state opera in Hanover, Germany, issued an apology for smearing dog feces on the face of a newspaper critic who wrote "often nasty reviews," saying, "in retrospect, I am clearly aware that this was a disgraceful act in the heat of the moment."