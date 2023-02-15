Inmate faces charge in April 2022 fatal shooting in Little Rock

A man already in jail on other charges now faces a murder charge in connection with an April 2022 shooting in Little Rock, authorities said Wednesday.

Patrick Robinson, 41, of Little Rock was arrested on a first-degree murder count in connection with the April 23 shooting death of Frankie Cain, 34, of Twin Groves, said Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Robinson was already in jail on another charge when the murder count was filed, Edwards said, adding that detectives did not want to provide further information about the murder case on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation around 11 p.m. April 23, 2022, found Cain lying in a driveway near 2015 S. Monroe St., about 1 1/2 miles southeast of the Interstate 630 overpass crossing University Avenue. Cain had been shot in the head and was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, where he died of his wounds on May 3, police said at the time.

The Pulaski County jail’s online inmate roster showed that Robinson was arrested Friday. A Little Rock police arrest report, dated the same day, containing the murder charge against Robinson listed the jail as the place of arrest.

Court records show that Robinson is awaiting trial on charges including felony aggravated assault and fleeing that were filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court on July 7, 2022. The records list those violations as occurring Nov. 12, 2021.

The same records show that Robinson was released on a $5,000 bond the same day the charges were filed, but he was arrested Aug. 13, 2022, by Pulaski County deputies after failing to appear in court.

Records in that case from September and December state that Robinson was being held in the Arkansas Department of Corrections North Central Unit and was released twice to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office for transport to court hearings.

Robinson did not appear in the Corrections Department’s inmate roster Wednesday.