An idea for halftime

Note to Super Bowl halftime planner: Your raunchy, hackneyed halftime shows of late might appeal to a small fraction of viewers, but likely offend as many, and bore the rest.

Here's an idea, free of charge: Instead of elevating some already filthy-rich rock star, why not have a huge marching band made up of top student musicians from across the country? It would create lasting good will toward the NFL, leave your audience with a much more positive, even uplifting, experience, and might make a big difference in some kids' lives.

KEITH GARRISON

Little Rock

What's been learned

Our air defense has been penetrated. The China spy balloon crossed the Aleutian Islands (Alaska), then flew over Canada, then over Malmstrom Air Force Base, observing its nuclear missile silos, then crossed over the complete continental U.S. and was finally shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., by an American F-22 fighter jet. What China apparently learned:

(1) It can penetrate our multibillion-dollar air defense system with a single spy balloon, a main breach of security protecting our country, rendering NORAD useless. (Who needs hypersonic missiles?)

(2) China now knows that we won't act "too irrationally" for hours and even days to act on top-secret espionage.

(3) Spy balloons could in the near future easily contain 30 to 60 nuclear warheads to be deployed over the U.S. It would take only a few nuclear bombs across our continent to send out an EM pulse rendering our banks powerless to make transactions, paralyzing our trucking industry's computer systems, and also rendering our cars and trucks and even our telephones useless.

(4) The spy balloon could carry poisonous chemicals or deadly biological weaponized viral agents to attack America with. Anthrax or smallpox or bubonic plague or a mutant strain of covid-19, which could be sprayed over the countryside or cities to kill or incapacitate our populations.

What did America learn?

Absolutely nothing. We have learned nothing from Pearl Harbor nor from the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, on New York City and the Pentagon.

TOM KNIGHT

Little Rock

What's normal to her

In Gov. Sarah Sanders' response to President Biden's speech, she said, "The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left; the choice is between normal or crazy." If this is true, I can only assume that she considers the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, instigated by her mentor, as normal.

Also, she made note in the same speech that President Biden's handling of the pandemic destroyed the country. She must have forgotten that her idol, Donald Trump, earlier had suggested on national television that we ingest bleach as a cure for covid. Well, if these actions are what Sanders consider as normal, then sign me up for the other side!

MARY FRANCES BEAVERS

North Little Rock

The lessons of history

According to Pastor Jim Rigby, "Attacks on Black history are as deadly as they are racist. We cannot learn the lessons of history if only witnesses friendly to white narratives are allowed. No one deserves to use the words 'freedom of speech' if they censor the voices of Black scholarship."

As many of us reel from the newest example of systemic racism in Memphis, Arkansas' governor and a supermajority of its Legislature are intent on cementing in place the "whitewashing" of history that itself is a form of Rigby's deadly racism. If they censor age-appropriate books and other resources from schools, kids will have fewer means to address issues that help humanize groups that are often "othered," through accurate, truthful education. The politicians are themselves indoctrinating our children through their actions at society's peril.

The same could be said of their performative efforts to erase representation and rights of many in other marginalized groups. This is harmful, even deadly, to many. The irony of entrenched indoctrinators calling others "indoctrinators" is not lost on many of us. Add to this the irony of those who rant about maintaining "freedom of speech" as they remove the "freedom of speech" and freedom of association of others.

We often hear that history is written by the victors. Until we expand access to history and stories written by and about the oppressed, oppression and oppressors will thrive. White supremacy is well-served by such laws. But the FBI has identified white supremacy as a major domestic security threat.

Empathy often comes from exposure. Surely America is strong enough to face the myriad uncomfortable truths politicians want to keep hidden. Is it possible to admit our faults and to still love our homeland? I do. And yet I want positive change! You?

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock