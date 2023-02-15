LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks at Texas A&M

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell

The Razorbacks are 5-1 in their last six SEC games, and one of the wins came against Texas A&M on Jan. 31 in Bud Walton Arena. The Mitchell twins had 18 rebounds and 10 blocks in the game.

Freshman guard Nick Smith returned over the weekend after a 13-game absence due to right knee management and figures to play a key role in tonight’s game. He had 5 points on 2 of 7 from the field in the home loss to Mississippi State.

Davis is looking to bounce back from an off scoring night against the Bulldogs. His streak of 9 straight games with at least 15 points came to an end with a 7-point outing in which he was 2 of 11 from the floor.

Black added 23 points vs. Mississippi State, matching an SEC high set at Auburn in early January. He has 14 assists, 4 blocks and 9 steals in the last 3 games.

As a team, Arkansas blocked 13 shots and had 7 steals in the 81-70 win over Texas A&M in Fayetteville. It also got 19 points each from Davis and Council, who were a combined 3 of 17 from the field last Saturday, so big efforts from them may bode well for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas is eighth in SEC games in offensive efficiency and seventh in defensive efficiency, per KenPom data. The Razorbacks are also last in league play in three-point defense, allowing opponents to hit 35.6% of their perimeter looks.

Texas A&M’s starters: Wade Taylor, Tyrece Radford, Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble and Henry Coleman

This group for the Aggies scored all 70 of their points in the teams’ first meeting two weeks ago.

Coleman and Taylor finished with 18 points apiece and Radford added 17. Taylor and Radford both shot 6 of 19 from the field, including 8 of 27 inside the three-point line.

Texas A&M had 24 offensive rebounds in the first meeting and turned those into 19 second-chance points, the most by an Arkansas opponent this season. But the Aggies were 15 of 39 on layup attempts.

Taylor is perhaps playing the best basketball of his young career. He averaged 22.5 points last week in wins over Auburn and LSU, hit 9 of 18 three-point attempts and tallied 11 assists against 3 turnovers.

A stat to keep an eye on with the Aggies: free throws attempted. Texas A&M has the nation’s third-best free throw rate (free throws taken divided by field goals attempted), according to KenPom, at 46.0%, and the SEC’s top mark in that category at 44.4%.

The Aggies’ free throw rates in the last two games were 72.2% and 76.2%. They have topped the 70% mark in league play four times.

Texas A&M is No. 2 in conference play in offensive efficiency and No. 5 in defensive efficiency. Buzz Williams' team has not lost a home game since Dec. 20 against Wofford.