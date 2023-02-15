Marion has no issue defeating Batesville

5A-EAST GIRLS

MARION 67, BATESVILLE 45

MARION -- Marion dominated mostly every facet of Tuesday night's 67-45 victory over Batesville at Fidelity Bank Arena.

The Lady Patriots (9-13, 6-5 5A-East) trailed the Lady Pioneers (8-17, 1-10) for just 17 seconds, while the hosts forced 24 turnovers. Marion won the rebounding margin 37-27, and the Lady Patriots stifled the Lady Pioneers into 17-of-49 shooting to pull away.

Marion senior Alyse Holliman led with 17 points and 15 rebounds off the bench, while classmate Kiera Neal had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Abby Hurley paced Batesville with 14 points, while Camya Porter added 12.

The teams split the game's first 10 points, and Batesville took its only lead on a Julia Berdeja layup that gave the visitors a 7-6 bulge.

That triggered a run of five consecutive Marion points as Jordan Johnson converted a three-point play, followed by a Dyson layup and Marion led 11-7 with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

The Lady Patriots nursed a 13-10 bulge to close the quarter.

Marion busted Batesville to open the second, scoring the first eight points of the quarter, and when Taylor Little hit a short jumper, Marion had its first double-digit lead (21-10) with 5:38 left in the first half.

Marion's run spanned the second quarter, as Holliman added six points in the final 2:30, and the Lady Patriots took a 35-17 advantage to the halftime intermission.

Hurley scored six points in the third quarter to keep Batesville within striking distance, but Marion took its largest lead of the night (50-31) when Neal and Holliman scored the final four points of the frame.

Hurley and Porter scored the first seven points of the fourth to get Batesville within 52-38, but Ny'Asia Jackson responded with a three-pointer, Johnson hit a free throw, and when Holliman scored on a rebound basket, Marion had its first 20-point lead at 58-38 with 4:40 left in the game.

BOYS

MARION 60, BATESVILLE 50

Marion played without two injured starters last night and survived an off shooting night to top Batesville squad.

The Patriots (22-6 overall, 11-0 5A East) scored the game's first 11 points and never trailed the Pioneers (5-22, 1-10).

Marion sophomore Lyndell Buckingham scored a game-high 24 points to go along with 4 assists and 3 steals, while junior Kayden Nesbitt checked in with 10 points and 4 rebounds, and freshman LaDaryl Robinson added 7 points and 4 rebounds in his first varsity game.

Matt Hendrix paced Batesville with 16 points, including four three-pointers, while Rafael Thomas scored 14 points, and Jermiah Strickland added 12.

The Patriots played without leading scorer Donnie Cheers III, who will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. Junior forward Jalen White, Marion's top shot-blocker and second-leading rebounder, was out of action with an ankle injury.