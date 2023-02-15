Mauricio Torres gets emotional as his testimony from 2020 trial is read in court

BENTONVILLE -- Bryan Sexton spent the morning in an unusual seat for a prosecutor.

Sexton, chief deputy for the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, was in the witness stand Wednesday morning as he read Mauricio Torres' testimony from Torres' second murder trial.

Torres, 53, is charged with capital murder and battery. If convicted of capital murder, Torres will be sentenced to death or life imprisonment without parole.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this, Torres' third trial on the matter.

Torres is accused of killing his 6-year-old son, Maurice Isaiah Torres, who died March 30, 2015. He is referred to as Isaiah in court proceedings.

Mauricio Torres is accused of shoving a stick in his 6-year-old son's rectum, causing an infection that led to the boy's death.

Sexton read the portion where Torres admitted abusing his son, but claimed his wife, Cathy Torres, was responsible for the majority of the abuse directed at their son.

Brynna Barnica, deputy prosecutor, took the role of Bill James, one of Torres' attorneys, who questioned him at the second trial.

Torres testified at the last trial -- held in early 2020 -- that he woke up to learn his wife was upset with Isaiah after he had raided the refrigerator and eaten some cake.

Torres said he punished Isaiah by making him do squats with a stick in his rectum. He said his wife and one of his daughters were hitting Isaiah as he did the squats.

Torres claimed his wife was telling Isaiah to go faster and he lost his balance and fell on the stick.

Torres loudly cried as Sexton read the portion about the night his son died at the hospital. George Morledge, one of Torres' attorneys, attempted to comfort him as he cried.

The jurors' attention remained centered on Sexton, who continued reading portions about Isaiah's death.

Torres put his head face down on the table with his hands over his head.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith cross examined Torres at the 2020 trial. He stood and read his questions to Torres and Sexton read the responses.

Torres claimed in the testimony he had falsely implicated himself and did not put the stick in his son's rectum. He blamed his wife and believed the system would favor his wife and be against him.

He admitted ripping his son's teeth out with pliers and beating him with cables, sticks and shoes.

Torres continued to cry and be emotional at other times during Wednesday's proceedings.

Dr. Stephen Erickson, a medical examiner for the Arkansas Crime Laboratory, told jurors Tuesday about Isaiah's injuries. He testified Isaiah's cause of death was anal rectal trauma, which caused the infection that led to his death. He said a contributing factor was chronic child abuse, since Isaiah had multiple injuries to his body.

Erickson said Isaiah would have survived the injury if he'd received immediate medical care.

Prosecutors ended their case Wednesday morning after presenting Torres' testimony.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren denied the directed verdict motions from the defense, asking the judge to find that prosecutors hadn't proven their case. He also denied requests from the defense to reduce the capital murder charge to first degree murder, second degree murder, manslaughter or negligent homicide.

The defense will begin their case after lunch. The defense is expected to call Cathy Torres as a witness and Mauricio Torres is expected to testify in his defense.

Cathy Torres pleaded guilty to capital murder and battery in March 2017. She was sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of parole.

Torres, who is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail, was tried, convicted and sentenced to death in 2016 in his son's murder, but the state Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2019 and ordered Torres receive a new trial.

A second jury found Torres guilty of murder and battery. The proceedings ended during the sentencing phase March 5, 2020, when a witness jumped from the witness stand box and attempted to attack Torres. A Benton County sheriff's deputy and a bailiff stopped the witness from reaching Torres.

Karren declared a mistrial and ruled Torres should have another trial. The Arkansas attorney general's office appealed, but the Arkansas Supreme Court agreed with Karren.