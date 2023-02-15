Meth nets Springdale man federal time





FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prince Wayne Fondren, Jr., 43, was sentenced to 125 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Springdale Police Officers responded to a hit and run accident Aug. 20, 2021, according to court documents. After receiving the vehicle description, officers were able to locate the vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot. Officers approached the driver's door and immediately recognized the driver and sole occupant as Fondren. Fondren was passed out with the vehicle in drive mode.

Police determined Fondren did not have a driver's license and was a parolee with an active search waiver. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a black zippered pouch in the front passenger floorboard that contained multiple baggies of methamphetamine weighing about 3.5 ounces, pills, a small amount of a marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing.



