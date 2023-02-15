The Associated Press

• The handprints of military children pressed onto paper hearts decorated the White House and its lawn as first lady Jill Biden celebrated Valentine's Day. Three large hearts, one with the message "Reach Out With Open Hearts and Helping Hands This Valentine's Day," and two featuring handprints were displayed on the north lawn in view of television cameras where White House correspondents stand for their live reports. Cut-outs of dog Commander and cat Willow were also part of the display. The theme continued inside the executive mansion as a corner of the East Wing entrance was decorated with three more large hearts, all printed with "Love," and replicas of the dog and cat. Hearts bearing the children's handprints were strung together and hung in a window for visitors taking public tours to see. The first lady and the children worked on the heart project when she visited U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum, N.Y., home of the 10th Mountain Division, last month as part of her Joining Forces initiative supporting military and veteran families and their caregivers. Valentine's Day is one of the first lady's favorite holidays; she also decorated the White House the past two years.

• Actor Idris Elba says he's going to stick with being the tormented detective John Luther -- not James Bond. Speaking Tuesday at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elba brought up the persistent discussions about him taking over as Ian Fleming's British spy. Those had grown louder after Daniel Craig's demise as Bond in the 25th film in the franchise, "No Time to Die." Asked about his forthcoming film based on the British series "Luther," Elba clearly took himself out of playing 007. "It's very dark," Elba said of the "Luther," series. "We've been working on the television show for about 10 years, and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we're here with the first movie." He added: "You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with 'J' and ends with 'B,' but I'm not going to be that guy. I'm going to be John Luther. That's who I am." "Luther: The Fallen Sun" is due out in U.S. theaters Feb. 24, then on Netflix on March 10. It co-stars Andy Serkis and other actors from the TV series. Elba, 50, is known for a variety of television and film roles, ranging from Stringer Bell on the TV series "The Wire" to the recent movie "Beast."

British actor Idris Elba speaks during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. While on stage, Elba brought up the persistent discussions about him taking over as Ian Fleming's famed British spy 007. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



