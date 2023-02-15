Solar backers attack

bill removing credits

A diverse coalition of solar energy supporters rallied at the state Capitol Tuesday to battle a legislative effort that the group says could derail the solar industry in Arkansas.

Solar supporters contend a new bill in the state House of Representatives would reverse legislation passed in 2019 that opened the alternative energy source as an economic development tool and produced electric savings for users.

"Solar energy installations in every county of our state provide real savings for Arkansas businesses, farmers, families and local government entities," the 90-member coalition wrote in a petition to legislators.

The group has taken aim at House Bill 1370 filed last week by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, and Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy. The bill is scheduled for consideration by the House Insurance & Commerce Committee at 10 a.m. today but Fite says the bill is being amended and discussion delayed until Feb. 22.

The bill strips solar customers of net-metering compensation, which directs utilities to give one-to-one credits to users generating excess power.

Electric providers, led by Entergy Arkansas, contend the policy unfairly shifts costs to customers who don't want or can't afford solar systems.

-- Andrew Moreau

Hughes new treasury

head, VP at Simmons

Richard Hughes has joined Simmons Bank as executive vice president and treasurer. Hughes will lead all corporate treasury activities, including balance sheet management, investment portfolio, liquidity risk and funding, interest rate risk and capital planning.

In addition, he will oversee financial planning and analysis, budgeting and forecasting. Hughes will report to President and Chief Financial Officer Jay Brogdon.

"Richard is a seasoned treasury veteran who brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership skills to an already strong finance team at Simmons Bank," Brogdon said in announcing the hiring Tuesday.

Hughes most recently served as executive vice president of the treasury division at BBVA USA with oversight of various treasury functions and the liquidity position of the $100 billion asset bank.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index up

1.36, ends at 866.35

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 866.35, up 1.36.

"Stocks failed to hold onto gains on Tuesday after the January consumer price index report showed that inflation grew at higher-than-expected 6.4% annual rate," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of ArcBest Corporation rose 3% to lead the index.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.