Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

UGA loses Monken, gets Bobo

Mike Bobo reclaimed the offensive coordinator job at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, with Todd Monken leaving the two-time defending national champions for the NFL. Bobo, a former Bulldogs quarterback and longtime assistant coach at his alma mater, also served as offensive coordinator under former coach Mark Richt. Bobo, 48, has some big shoes to fill. Monken accepted the offensive coordinator job with the Baltimore Ravens after serving on a staff that guided Georgia to back-to-back national titles. The Bulldogs averaged 38.6 points per game in 2021 and 41.1 this season while finishing 15-0, capped by a record-breaking 65-7 blowout of TCU in the national championship game. Monken's three-season stint with the Bulldogs will be remembered for the stunning rise of quarterback Stetson Bennett from walk-on to Heisman Trophy finalist. "We are extremely thankful and appreciative of the three years Todd and his wife, Terri, have spent with our UGA family," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "We wish them the best as he moves on to the Ravens organization." Bobo, who had head coaching stints at Colorado State and South Carolina after leaving Georgia following the 2014 season, returned to his alma mater a year ago as a quality control analyst for the offense.

Raiders release Carr

Quarterback Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday as the team evaluates its future at the position. The move was expected after Carr was benched with two games remaining this season because the Raiders would have owed him $40.4 million in guaranteed money over the next two years if he remained on the roster beyond Tuesday. By releasing Carr, the Raiders' salary dead cap hit will be $5.6 million next season. "We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years," Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler said in a statement. Las Vegas tried to work out a trade with the New Orleans Saints, and Carr visited the team last week. He exercised his no-trade clause and turned down the deal Sunday because Carr didn't want to take a pay reduction, a person with knowledge of the situation said at the time. Carr, who turns 32 on March 28, might still be able to work out a deal with the Saints, but New Orleans is nearly $60 million over the salary cap, according to overthecap.com. The Saints would need Carr to restructure his contract, but he already turned down that option last weekend. Over nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr became the team's career leader in passing yards (35,222) and touchdown passes (217).

Reich hires Caldwell

The Carolina Panthers added even more experience to new Coach Frank Reich's staff Tuesday, hiring Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant. Caldwell, 68, brings a wealth of NFL experience, having coached the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. His hire comes just days after the Panthers added 72-year-old Dom Capers, a former head coach with Carolina and the Houston Texans, to their staff as a defensive assistant. Caldwell will report directly to Reich and will help the team on offense, defense and special teams. The Panthers also named Duce Staley as their running backs coach and assistant head coach. Staley worked together with Reich in Philadelphia, where they helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl title five years ago. He previously served as assistant head coach for the Eagles (2018-20) and the Detroit Lions (2021-22).

Titans get assistant GM

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday the hiring of Chad Brinker as assistant general manager. Brinker, who spent the past 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, joins General Manager Ran Carthon, hired last month, in the Titans' front office. "He has touched every facet of the personnel department -- working in pro personnel, college scouting, cap management and analytics," Carthon, who was born on Osceola, said in a statement. "We are excited to add his knowledge and experience to our evolving personnel group." Brinker ran the Packers' pro personnel department as executive of personnel/football administration, including preparing for free agency and finding undrafted free agents. His job also included analyzing other NFL rosters. He also worked with both the general manager and director of football operations on long-range player contracts managing the salary cap.

MEMORABILIA

Fake items seized

More than 600 fake championship rings for professional and collegiate sports were confiscated by law enforcement agents last week during a raid of a South Carolina memorabilia store, officials said. The haul seized from Kirk's Collectibles had an estimated retail value of about $15 million and included phony rings for the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup and unnamed NCAA sports, according to Shannon Wiley, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Secretary of State. No arrests have been made in an investigation being conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and no information has been provided about possible suspects. Whether it's a fan losing their hard-earned money on a fake item they were led to believe was authentic, or small businesses losing vital sales, intellectual property theft is a real crime with real victims and real financial impacts," said Ronnie Martinez, a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Federal, state and local officials raided Kirk's Collectibles at an upstate mall on Feb. 8. The hoard includes 157 Super Bowl rings, 83 NBA Finals rings, 99 World Series rings, 29 Stanley Cup rings and 251 NCAA championship rings for unnamed sports, Wiley said.