Police hunt for motive in Michigan mass shooting





EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The 43-year-old gunman who killed three students and wounded five others at Michigan State University had no apparent connection to the campus, police said Tuesday as they searched for a motive for shootings that terrified the community for hours.

Investigators were sorting out why Anthony McRae fired inside an academic building and the student union just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

McRae was not a student nor a Michigan State employee, Chris Rozman, MSU's interim deputy police chief, said in a news conference.

"This is still fluid," Rozman said. "There are still crime scenes that are being processed, and we still are in the process of putting together the pieces to try to understand what happened."

As hundreds of officers scoured the campus, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, students hid where they could Monday night.

At 11 p.m., police were still searching for McRae when he turned up on school security cameras, and his image was quickly released to news media.

At the time of the incident, McRae was wearing dark trousers, red shoes and a denim jacket. Much of his face was shielded -- an item of clothing pulled up past his lips and a baseball cap pulled low.

Police shared images of him on social media and said it was a citizen's tip that led police to McRae.





"That was exactly what we were trying to achieve by releasing that picture. We had no idea where he was at that point," the deputy chief said.

Officers confronted McRae about 5 miles from campus in an industrial area, where he killed himself, Rozman said.

"We have to do something to stop the gun violence that's ripping apart our communities," President Joe Biden said in a speech Tuesday, mentioning Michigan State.

The dead and injured in the gunfire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, a popular place to eat and study, were all Michigan State students.

Five of the wounded students remained in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, said Dr. Denny Martin, who fought back tears Tuesday during a news conference. Some of them have undergone surgery, hospital spokesman John Foren said.

SLAIN STUDENTS MOURNED

Family and friends mourned the deaths of three students killed, all of whom were from the Detroit area.

Among those killed was Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, whose LinkedIn profile said she was studying integrated biology and anthropology.

A 2020 graduate of Clawson High School, Verner "was and is incredibly loved by everyone," district Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said Tuesday in a statement. "She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life.





"If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us," Shellenbarger said, adding that Verner's parents, sister and brother were "grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community."

Verner's Twitter bio says, "Can't stop dreaming," and features photos and videos from Clawson basketball and volleyball games.

Also killed was Brian Fraser, a sophomore who attended Grosse Pointe South High School.

Fraser was president of Michigan State's chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which said in a statement Tuesday that its members were "heartbroken."

"Brian was our leader, and we loved him," the fraternity said. "He cared deeply about his Phi Delt brothers, his family, Michigan State University, and Phi Delta Theta. We will greatly miss Brian and mourn his death deeply as our chapter supports each other during this difficult time."

University police identified the third victim as Arielle Anderson, a junior who graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School.

"As much as we loved her, she loved us and others even more," her family said in a statement. "She was passionate about helping her friends and family, assisting children and serving people." They described her as "sweet and loving," with an "infectious smile."

Anderson was pushing to graduate early from Michigan State, hoping to become a surgeon as quickly as possible, the statement said.

"We are absolutely devastated by this heinous act of violence upon her and many other innocent victims," her family said.

Jon Dean, superintendent of the Grosse Pointe schools, mourned the loss of his district's former students in an open letter.

"I can't even process what I just wrote," Dean said. "It is with a great deal of sadness that I bring this news to you and my thoughts go out to the many families that are suffering from another senseless act of violence."

The shootings took place in an area of older, stately buildings on the northern edge of the Michigan State campus, one of the nation's largest at 5,200 acres. Michigan State has about 50,000 students, including 19,000 who live on campus.

"Our Spartan community is reeling today," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Michigan State graduate, said at the morning briefing.

Biden pledged his support during a phone call, she said.

"We mourn the loss of beautiful souls today and pray for those who are continuing to fight for their lives. ... Another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness is shattered by bullets and bloodshed," Whitmer said.

John and Rona Szydzik, who both graduated from Michigan State University, left flowers on the campus Tuesday after spending the previous night hiding as ambulances wailed past their home.

As a high school teacher, Rona Szydzik has drilled for years to "run, hide, fight." But she added: "To actually be in it, that's very shocking." For her husband, the flowers were a way to let the victims' families know they cared, that they were praying.

"It really was tough," he said, becoming emotional as he spoke.

'RUN, HIDE, FIGHT'

The terror felt by thousands of students -- some experiencing their second mass shooting -- was evident in texts to parents, in posts on social media and in 911 calls. Alerts sent out to students urged them to "run, hide, fight," and video showed them fleeing as police swarmed toward the chaos.

Dominik Molotky said he was learning about Cuban history around 8:15 p.m. when he and the other students heard a gunshot outside the classroom. He told ABC's "Good Morning America" that a few seconds later, the gunman entered and fired three to four more rounds.

"I was ducking and covering, and the same with the rest of the students," Molotky said.

Claire Papoulias, a sophomore, described on NBC's "Today" how she and other students scrambled to escape a history class through a window after the gunman entered from a back door and began firing.

"As soon as I fell out of the window I kind of hit the ground a little. I just grabbed my backpack and my phone, and I remember I just ran for my life," she said.

All classes, sports and other activities were canceled for 48 hours. Interim university President Teresa Woodruff said it would be a time "to think and grieve and come together."

Jaqueline Matthews, a member of the Michigan State rowing team, crouched for so long when gunfire erupted at Sandy Hook Elementary that her back is permanently injured. Now a decade later, the 21-year-old international law major was watching chaos outside her campus window, stunned to find herself here yet again.

"The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible," she said in a TikTok video that she recorded in the early morning hours, demanding legislative action. "We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent."

She wasn't the only one experiencing her second mass shooting. Jennifer Mancini told the Detroit Free Press that her daughter also had survived the November 2021 shooting that left four students dead at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Now a freshman at Michigan State, her daughter was traumatized anew.

"I can't believe this is happening again," said Mancini, who didn't want her daughter's name used.

Others across campus experienced the terror for the first time.

Ted Zimbo, a 26-year-old astrophysics major, said he was heading back to his residence hall after an off-campus meeting when he saw police cars everywhere and a blood-covered woman hiding behind a car. She told him that someone came into her classroom and started shooting.

"Her hands were completely covered in blood. It was on her pants and her shoes," he told The Associated Press. "She said, 'It's my friend's blood.'"

That, he said, is when it hit him: "There was a real shooting, a mass shooting."

The woman picked up her phone and started crying, unsure of what happened to her friend. Zimbo spent the next three hours hunkered down in his Toyota SUV, a blanket tossed over him.

MCRAE'S HISTORY

A large police presence was in the gunman's Lansing neighborhood overnight. Suzanne Shook said she has lived a block away from McRae for about a year.

"We never spoke to him," Shook said. "When he would be walking or riding his bike, he was always straightforward and wouldn't look at anybody."

In 2019, McRae was accused of illegally possessing a concealed weapon, according to the state Corrections Department. McRae admitted to police that he had a gun but did not have a concealed-weapons permit, records obtained by The Washington Post show.

He pleaded guilty to having a loaded gun in a vehicle, a misdemeanor, and completed 18 months of probation.

"He did not have any issues while on probation and never had a positive drug test," Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections, said in a statement to The Post.

McRae also faced four counts of driving on a suspended license between 2006-08, all of the violations occurring in Lansing or Eaton County, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Years after the arrest, McRae "kept lying" about owning a different gun in their home and shooting the firearm in his backyard, his father told The Post.

Michael McRae said his son bought a gun sometime after he was arrested in 2019 but never admitted that he had it in the house and refused to show it to his father.

The patriarch said his son had struggled since Linda McRae, Anthony's mother, died of a stroke in 2020. Michael McRae noted how his grieving son "stayed in his room like a turtle" for hours at a time whenever he was home.

"He never let me in the room to show me the gun," the father said. "If he showed it to me, I would have put it in the garbage."

Dozens of people have died in mass shootings so far in 2023, most notably in California, where 11 people were killed as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans. In 2022, more than 600 mass shootings occurred in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Information for this article was contributed by Joey Cappelletti, Mike Householder, Ed White, Corey Williams, John Flesher, Heather Hollingsworth, Rick Callahan, Summer Ballentine, Trisha Ahmed and Freida Frisaro of The Associated Press and by Timothy Bella and Jennifer Hassan of The Washington Post.

This combination of images from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety show a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (Courtesy of MSU Police and Public Safety via AP)



Exterior scene of the residence of Anthony McRae, in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. McRae, the 43-year-old suspected gunman killed himself hours after fatally shooting three students at Michigan State University in East Lansing on Monday night. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Workers clean up outside Berkey Hall at Michigan State University, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police say the gunman who killed himself hours after fatally shooting three students at Michigan State University was 43-year-old Anthony McRae. Police also say five people who are in critical condition Tuesday are also students. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



A worker cleans up outside Berkey Hall at Michigan State University, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police say the gunman who killed himself hours after fatally shooting three students at Michigan State University was 43-year-old Anthony McRae. Police also say five people who are in critical condition Tuesday are also students. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Students hug on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)



Michigan State University students embrace at The Rock on campus, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police say the gunman who killed himself hours after fatally shooting three students at Michigan State University was 43-year-old Anthony McRae. Police also say five people who are in critical condition Tuesday are also students. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



First responders enter Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Monday evening, Feb. 13, 2023, searching for a gunman who killed several people and wounded others. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)



A student leaves flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)









