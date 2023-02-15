PREP BASKETBALL: Sophomore Brown makes clutch plays down the stretch in Fayetteville’s 57-52 win over Bentonville West

FAYETTEVILLE -- Xavier Brown spent most of Tuesday's game with Bentonville West driving into the lane and setting up teammates.

But the Fayetteville sophomore also showed he can make the outside shot when needed.

Brown scored 12 points, including a three-pointer with 1:38 left to lead Fayetteville to a 57-52 victory over Bentonville West in 6A-West action at Bulldog Arena. The shot gave Fayetteville the lead for good. He then took two deep breaths at the foul line with 25 seconds left before making both free throws to give Fayetteville a 56-52 cushion.

"There's no one we want on the line at crunch time more than Xavier Brown, he's done it all year," Fayetteville Coach Brad Stamps said. "He's not afraid of the moment. He's a young sophomore who's fearless."

Tuesday's loss prevented Bentonville West (23-3, 12-2) from clinching at least a tie for the conference championship. But the Wolverines can still tie or win the league outright with two games left to play.

Fayetteville (18-8, 8-5) continues to improve its seeding for the Class 6A state tournament with a fourth consecutive win that followed victories over Rogers and Fort Smith Northside.

Fayetteville used balanced scoring to avenge an earlier defeat to Bentonville West, which began the week No. 2 in Class 6A and No. 3 overall. Ornette Gaines scored 11 points for the Bulldogs, while Brylan Sims and Jadyn Haney each finished with 10.

Tucker Anderson scored 20 points to lead Bentonville West.

"We settled into a groove in the second half and didn't sub a lot," Stamps said. "I did that because I felt like our fight was good and I liked what the guys on the floor were doing."

Fayetteville began the final quarter with a 43-40 lead after Sims hit a falling-down three-pointer to end the third quarter. The Bulldogs were led in the third by Max Vollmer, who swept into the lane for three baskets. Anderson went to the bench with his third foul with 3:55 left in the quarter, but he returned in the fourth and converted a three-point play to tie the game 43-43 with just under six minutes left.

The first half was played at a fast pace with the teams trading baskets without much separation. West eased ahead 26-23 on a three-pointer by Jaxson Brust, but Gaines scored his first basket and Haney followed with two free throws to cut the West lead to 28-27 after two quarters.

Fayetteville benefited in the first half from the play of Brown and Sims, who either scored or set up teammates with aggressive moves to the basket. Brown brought Fayetteville fans to their feet with a behind-the-back pass in the lane that Q. Bradford converted into an easy basket.

Anderson had nine points in the first half for the Wolverines, who also received a boost from Caleb Crusinberry, a 6-3 forward who backed up and made two three-pointers from the corner.



