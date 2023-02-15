PREP BKB: Gooden, Northside girls top Rogers Heritage in 6A-West clash

FORT SMITH -- Sophomore guard Erikka Gooden's smile was just as big Tuesday whether she was earning an assist or making a shot herself for her Fort Smith Northside teammates.

That's just the unselfishness in her game, and it was on full display.

Gooden finished with six points and a game-high eight assists, while the Lady Bears assisted on 19 of their 25 field goals made. That team-first approach allowed Northside to pull away with a 61-45 victory against Rogers Heritage in a 6A-West matchup.

"It doesn't matter to me if I score at all," Gooden said. "If my teammate scores, I feel just as proud. It's just a team thing for me. It's not just about me and it's about everyone."

Fort Smith Northside Coach Rickey Smith has enjoyed watching the improved passing abilities of his Lady Bears down the stretch of the regular season. Smith said he felt they took it to a whole new level Tuesday night.

"Sharing the basketball has been a trend that is getting better," Smith said. "This was very much so one of our best passing nights if not our best. We were making really good passes."

The Lady Bears (21-4, 12-2) were guided by big nights from Cherish Blackmon (20 points with 18 in the second half) and Erianna Gooden (15 points).

It was a team effort on the boards with Erianna Gooden, Blackmon, Erikka Gooden, Anniyah Brewer and Isabella Kindrick all finishing with four or more.

Rogers Heritage (18-8 7-6) was led by Carlee Casteel (20 points) and Sophie Sarratt (14 points).

Northside held a 17-8 edge after the initial quarter by playing stout defense, allowing just one of 13 shots to fall. Every starter for the Lady Bears scored and had an assist, steal or rebound to go with that in the first frame. Erikka Gooden finished with three first-quarter assists to help jump start the offense.

Rogers Heritage found itself down 29-17 entering halftime and then 47-35 heading into the final quarter. Blackmon had 16 points in the previous meeting against Heritage 10 days ago and took her game even higher. She scored 18 of Northside's 32 second-half points.

"I'm really, really proud of that second half from Blackmon," Smith said. "We just need to be able to keep her in the game. This was a great, quality win and she was a big part of it."

Northside was able to make 13 of its 28 field goals (46%) in the second half. E

The win keeps the Lady Bears, who were playing their sixth game in the past 11 days, in first place in the conference with two games left in the regular season. Their next game Tuesday at home is against second-place Bentonville.

"With two games left to play, we have a chance to win a conference championship while starting three sophomores, a senior and a freshman," Smith said. "I'm very proud of this bunch. They have a chance to do something they have never done before here. With a Friday off for us, we are going to get a lot of shots up."