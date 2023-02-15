PREP BKB: No late-game heroics needed this time as Greenwood smacks Siloam Springs





GREENWOOD -- A power outage delayed the start of Tuesday's game between the top two girls' teams in the 5A-West and even short-circuited the shot clock.

The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs, though, were playing with high voltage in a 70-18 win against Siloam Springs at H.B. Stewart Arena.

The win is the 41st straight 5A-West win for the Lady Bulldogs and all but wrapped up the top seed from the conference in the Class 5A state tournament in two weeks.

Greenwood (24-2, 11-0) never trailed on Tuesday, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and putting the game away with 28 points in the third quarter.

"After the last time we played, our kids knew they had to play," Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said. "Our kids have been in the toughest games against the toughest teams in the state all year and been in tough games their whole careers. That game we played at Siloam Springs a month ago, we were fortunate to win that game."

Anna Trusty scored at the buzzer to lift Greenwood to a 60-58 win at Siloam Springs (16-9, 9-2) in mid-January and had to wipe out a late-game deficit to win.

"They knew they had to play and there wasn't any doubt in my mind that they would," Reeves said. "Winning and losing we can't control, but I knew our kids would be ready and be prepared."

Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs removed any drama quickly.

Mady Cartwright hit two 3-pointers, and Trusty drove the baseline for a basket for an 8-0 lead after Siloam Springs started off with three turnovers and two missed shots in its first five possessions.

After Brooke Ross and Mimo Jacklik hit successive treys for Siloam Springs, Greenwood went on a 12-0 run.

Trusty scored, Adriana Rusin hit a driving jumper, Trusty bagged a trey from the corner, Brooklyn Woolsey hit another three, and Izzy Smith converted a fast-break layup for a 20-6 lead with 1:28 left in the opening quarter on the way to a 22-10 lead to start the second quarter.

"There, they played really well and got really comfortable in what we were doing on defense," Reeves said. "They shot really well. They moved the ball really well. We tried to change our defense up a little bit where they couldn't move it quite as well."

Greenwood took a 33-16 lead at the half, scoring the final six points of the second quarter and then scoring the first 12 points of the third quarter, forcing the Lady Panthers into turnovers on six straight possessions.

"Our defense, they stepped it up after halftime," Reeves said. "Our kids adjusted to what they were trying to do. We guard each other hard every day. They like to be able to guard other people."

After Jacklik converted a steal into a layup for Siloam Springs with 4:59 left in the third quarter, Greenwood went on a 16-0 run to end the quarter for a 61-18 cushion and apply the mercy rule.

"We didn't come out and respond or adjust very well to their pressure," Siloam Springs coach Bo Tillery said. "We might as well not get off the bus. They're obviously tradition-rich and peaking at the right time. You can tell they're on a mission. We looked scared in the moment."

Greenwood forced the Lady Panthers into 32 turnovers for the game, including 19 in the second half.

Cartwright scored 18 points for Greenwood and had six rebounds. Trusty added 17 points, and Smith 16 off the bench with 11 in the first half.

Ross and Jacklik each scored seven points for Siloam Springs.



