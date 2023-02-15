Pulaski Tech hires new finance director

The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College has hired Rita D. Fleming as its vice chancellor for finance, the community college announced Wednesday.

Fleming — who has previously worked in finance for the Arkansas Department of Higher Education — was among the people brought in to restore financial stability to Henderson State University in 2019 after a state audit found apparent regulatory violations under a previous administration at that university. She left Henderson State in 2022.

At Pulaski Tech, Fleming replaces Charlette Moore, who was vice chancellor of finance and administration at the community college since 2019.

Fleming, 69, has a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, as well as a bachelor of science degree in accounting from UALR. She is a certified public accountant.

Fleming's previous financial work experience also includes the UA System Division of Agriculture from 2017-2019, the UA System office from 2011-2017, and Phillips Community College at the University of Arkansas from 2010-2011. She was associate vice president for human resources and risk management at the University of Central Arkansas from 2004-2010.

From 1982 until 1989, she worked in the purchasing department, budget office and controller's office at UALR. In 1989 she started at the state higher education office as a finance officer. She was promoted several times, eventually becoming senior associate director for finance before leaving the agency in May 2004.

“I am thrilled to have Ms. Fleming join us at UA-PTC,” said Pulaski Tech Chancellor Summer DeProw in a news release. “Her vast experience makes her the perfect fit for this pivotal role.”

Fleming begins her new job Thursday. Her annual salary will be $125,000, according to a college spokesperson.