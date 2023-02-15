Rise in prices during month spurs concern

Inflation cooled slightly on an annual basis for a seventh straight month in January, continuing a deceleration as supply chains healed and prices for goods moderated, but details of the consumer price index offered reasons for concern.

Released Tuesday, the data showed consumer prices in the United States picked up briskly on a monthly basis. That was true across both key measures: one that includes gas and groceries, and a "core" index that strips out those products because of month-to-month volatility to get a better sense of the underlying inflation trend.

Annually, the price index was up 6.4% in January compared with a year earlier. That was a tick down from 6.5% in December and down notably from a peak of about 9% last summer. But compared with the previous month, core prices climbed 0.4% after stripping out groceries and fuel -- a rapid pace of growth that matched the increase in December.

The overall report showed that while the Federal Reserve has been receiving positive news on inflation -- price increases are no longer relentlessly accelerating as they did for much of 2021 and the first half of 2022 -- but it will likely be a long and bumpy road, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell has warned, back to the 2% overall goal for annual inflation.

"We're certainly down from the peak of inflation pressures last year, but we're lingering at an elevated rate," said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. "The road back to 2% is going to take some time."

Pricier hotels, car insurance and vehicle repairs, and a continued rapid increase in rental costs are among the factors that helped to keep inflation figures high in January.

Goods, including used cars and clothing, dropped in price on a monthly basis, but even the slowdown in some physical products was less pronounced than it had been in recent months. Price increases for overall apparel accelerated, for instance.

The data Tuesday underlined that price pressures remain stubborn and inflation is not expected to fade quickly and smoothly.

"There has been an expectation that it will go away quickly and painlessly -- and I don't think that's at all guaranteed," Powell said at an event last week.

Central bankers have been waiting for the ongoing cool-down in price increases to become more broadly based. Much of the consumer inflation slowdown in recent months has come from a moderation in price increases for goods and commodities.

After stripping out those, services inflation -- which includes health care, restaurant meals, pedicures and other nongoods purchases -- has remained unusually rapid and has shown little sign of slowing down.

That trend continued in January, with services prices excluding energy continuing to increase rapidly, partly owing to the jump in rental and other housing costs. A measure that Powell watches closely, which tracks services after stripping out housing in addition to food and gas, eased slightly last month.

Rent inflation is expected to slow in the months ahead as a recent pullback in asking rents on newly leased apartments slowly shows up in official inflation data. But how much -- and for how long -- rent increases will fade is uncertain.

"It is a little bit unclear what the underlying momentum is in shelter," said Sonia Meskin, head of U.S. macro at BNY Mellon Investment Management, explaining that strong job gains and solid wage growth could keep pressures on the market. "Shelter tends to correlate with a tight labor market."

Rent in January was up 0.7% over the month in comparison with 0.8% in the previous report. It was also up 8.6% from the year before.

The food index in January rose 0.5% over December's. Four of the six major grocery store categories increased over the month. Eggs, in particular, rose 8.5% in January, driven by shortages caused by the avian flu.

The energy index rose 2% over December, and the gasoline index increased 2.4%. Motor vehicle insurance also was up, along with the cost of clothing, household furnishings and recreation. New-car prices were up 0.2%.

There were a few bright notes: The cost of medical care fell 0.4% in January. Used cars and trucks also fell, by 1.9%, continuing a downward trend. Airfares fell 2.1%.

In a statement, President Biden on Tuesday said the seven-month streak in easing inflation was "delivering welcome breathing room for American families."

But even with a growing job market and other sources of economic strength, "there is still more work to do as we make this transition to more steady, stable growth, and there could be setbacks along the way," Biden said.

Officials at the Fed have been closely watching to see whether service price increases can decelerate, betting that it will likely be necessary to drive them lower to return inflation to the 2% they aim for on average and over time. Central bankers define their inflation goal using a related but more delayed inflation measure.

Policymakers are worried that it could be challenging to wrestle inflation back to normal at a moment when the labor market is so strong, in part because companies may charge more as they pay more to compete for a limited pool of workers. Wages are a major cost of doing business for many service providers.

Employers added more than half a million jobs in January, an unexpectedly robust number, and gains in average hourly earnings and other pay trackers remain rapid, though they have begun to slow.

How strong inflation and the overall economy prove in the coming months will influence how high Fed policymakers ultimately lift interest rates and how long they keep them elevated.

Central bankers have lifted their main policy rate from near-zero to more than 4.5% in less than a year, and have forecast that they will climb slightly above 5%.

"The base case for me is that it will take some time, and we'll have to do more rate increases, and then we'll have to look around and see whether we've done enough," Powell said last week.

For now, mounting evidence suggests that inflation is not fading as quickly as economists had hoped even a month or two ago, said Jason Furman, an economist at Harvard University and a former Obama administration economic adviser.

"The inflation picture that had started to look better a month ago, it turns out that a lot of that was probably a false dawn," Furman said. "The whole perspective we have on inflation is much worse."

Fed officials on Tuesday said they expect interest rates to move higher than previously thought to ensure inflation continues to fall.

"We must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated, if such a path is necessary to respond to changes in the economic outlook or to offset any undesired easing in conditions," Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said, speaking at Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, speaking in a Bloomberg TV interview Tuesday, said: "If inflation persists at levels well above our target, maybe we'll have to do more." Both commented shortly after the CPI data was released Tuesday.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times, Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post, and Steve Matthews and Catarina Saraiva of Bloomberg News (WPNS).