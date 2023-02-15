SAU Tech’s Chancellor Morrison is leaving

Jason Morrison, who has been chancellor at Southern Arkansas University Tech in Camden for about six years, is leaving.

Morrison announced Monday to SAU Tech staff and faculty that he had accepted the nomination for president of the Trinity Valley Community College system in East Texas.

Under Texas state law, the official announcement will come on March 6. His last official day at SAU Tech will be May 31.

SAU-Tech has 943 students and is part of the Southern Arkansas University system.

Trinity Valley has about 5,600 students, with a main campus in Athens, Texas, and satellite campuses in three Texas towns: Kaufman, Palestine and Terrell. It is a public community college.

Morrison, 48, said in a statement, "Stephanie, Brennan, and I have enjoyed our time at SAU Tech and are genuinely grateful for all the support shown us during the past six years. This move is right for my family, and I am leaving SAU Tech in a position of strength for the future. I am confident its future leaders will continue leading the College, making Tech great!"

Morrison told the Camden News, "I don't want to miss graduation. That's extremely important to me. I've gotten to know so many of these kids, and I want to see them walk across that stage and share in their success."

Under his leadership, outdated dormitories were replaced and SAU Tech's workforce program, which provides training to Highland Industrial Park, was strengthened.

He oversaw the development of a solar power field at the college as well. SAU Tech also started a men's and women's basketball team and baseball and softball teams under Morrison.

Morrison, who is originally from Benton in Saline County, began work at SAU Tech on Jan. 3, 2017, after a national search in 2016. Morrison had been vice president for academic affairs at Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Okla.

Before holding that position, he was dean of instruction for academic education at Central Community College in Columbus, Neb., and dean of arts and sciences at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, Okla.

He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, majoring in political science, before continuing his education at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, where he received a master of arts degree in political science and government; a specialist in community college teaching, higher education and higher education-administration; and a doctor of education degree in education leadership.