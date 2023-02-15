Sections
Save your quarters, Oklahoma’s Cherokee Turnpike goes cashless

by Mike Jones | Today at 10:21 a.m.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority logo

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has converted the Cherokee Turnpike to PlatePay or cashless tolling, according to a news release.

Drivers can now travel between near Chouteau, Okla., to near Kansas, Okla., cashless, according to the release.

PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle's license plate, enabling the Turnpike Authority to send the vehicle's registered owner an invoice. Drivers without a Pikepass will receive a bill in the mail, according to the release.

Pikepass is the electronic toll collection system developed for the Oklahoma turnpike system.

The conversion to PlatePay also means drivers can use the PlusPass app on the Cherokee Turnpike. The app allows motorists to access their accounts on the go and pay tolls via credit card, PayPal or pre-pay with cash. Drivers using PlusPass will see a savings of about 25% compared with PlatePay customers, according to the release.

Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures as crews work to remove old toll equipment in the coming weeks, according to the release.

Print Headline: Cherokee Turnpike transitions to PlatePay

