Senate panel endorses bill restricting transgender people from using bathroom of choice at public schools

by Neal Earley | Today at 12:22 p.m.
FILE — Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, presents HB1749, which would require public school employees to address students only by the name and sex designated on the student's birth certificate, during the House education committee on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The Arkansas Senate Education Committee advanced a bill Wednesday to restrict transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice at public schools.

House Bill 1156, by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, would require public schools and open enrollment public charter schools to restrict people from using a restroom that does not correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The bill applies to places at schools where people “may be in various stages of undress in the presence of other individuals.” The bill would apply to multiple-occupancy restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms and shower rooms.

The Senate Education Committee approved the bill on a voice vote, with Democrats Greg Leding of Fayetteville and Linda Chesterfield of Little Rock audibly voting no.

