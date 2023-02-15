Ouachita County sheriff's office recovers remains of missing man





A Camden man who was reported missing has been found dead, according to the Ouachita County sheriffs office.

Ouachita County Coroner Todd McAteer the body of Jerry Sturgis, 51, was found yesterday afternoon around 4 p.m. near his last reported whereabouts on Lakewood Drive in Camden. McAteer said the body has been sent to the state crime lab to determine the official cause of death.

Sheriff David Norwood said foul play is not suspected, and Sturgis's remains appeared unharmed at the time of discovery.

The Ouachita County sheriff's office issued a missing person report for Sturgis on Monday. He had been missing since Feb. 8.