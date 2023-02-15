Springdale City Council calls for referendum on new capital improvement bonds

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to call a special election for residents to decide on a bond issue that could earn the city as much as $360 million, with $175 million for capital improvement projects.

The election is set for May 9.

In addition to capital improvements, the bond receipts would be used to pay off two previous bond issues, with the $4.5 million spent annually to repay those bonds instead going into the city's general operating fund, said Mayor Doug Sprouse.

The proposed 2023 bond program would bring the city money to build a new senior center, a new fire station, park improvements and road improvements, Sprouse continued.

The proposed bonds would be backed by an existing 1% sales tax dedicated to the repayment of bonds. Voters must choose to extend that tax.

Residents and visitors pay 2 cents in sales tax on every dollar spent when shopping or dining in Springdale.

One penny of that 2-cent sales tax -- put in place in 1992 -- goes directly to pay off bond debt and would apply to the 2023 bond debt, if voters approve, Sprouse explained.

An additional half-penny of the 2-cent sales tax -- put in place in 2004 -- would revert to the city's general budget once the debt on bonds let in 2018 and 2020 are paid with the 2023 bond earnings.

The other half-penny oftax goes directly into the city' general operating budget, Sprouse continued.

The 2023 bond would be paid off in 15 years if the city sees no growth, said Bob Wright, senior managing director for Crews & Associates, an investment banking firm handling several bond issues for the city. If the city continues its phenomenal growth, the 2023 bond would be paid in 12 years, he said.

The city still owes $140 million debt from the 2018 bond and $45 million from the 2020 bond, or about $185 million total, Wright said.

If voters don't approve paying off the older bonds with new bond money, the 2018 bond will be paid off in 2041 and the 2020 bond in 2032, Wright said.

"Springdale has had good success at bringing bond issues before the voters," said Shep Russell, a public finance lawyer with the Friday Law Firm. "The voters approve them, and the city manages them very well."

Russell during Tuesday's City Council meeting presented the ordinance setting the bond election and the language of the five ballot issues.

Sprouse said residents should vote for Springdale bonds because "we do what we say we are going to do."

The city has completed many projects in previous bond programs, including 2004 and 2018, he said. Projects included the Don Tyson Parkway interchange on Interstate 49, the C.L. "Charlie" and Willie George Park and Shaw Family Park, Arvest Ballpark, widening Huntsville Avenue and Wagon Wheel Road, creating and extending Gene George Boulevard, building a new animal shelter, five new fire stations and the city's new municipal campus, according to the city's website.

"We live in an exciting region and an exciting city," Sprouse continued. "We have been blessed by the support of our residents, and we still need the support of our residents -- not only for growth we have now, but also growth we'll have in the future."



