Springdale officer shoots at man near Murphy Park, but suspect not hit





SPRINGDALE -- Springdale police fired shots at a 20-year old man Wednesday after he ran from officers and looked as if he was pulling a gun at them in Murphy Park, according to Capt. Jeff Taylor, spokesman for the Police Department.

Police dispatch received a call about 6 p.m. about a man creating a disturbance in the park's parking lot on Pleasant Street.

The man ran from police and, as he ran through the intersection at Rebecca Lane, he appeared to be pulling a handgun from his waist and pointing it at an officer, Taylor said.

An officer returned several shots, but the man was not hit, Taylor said.

Police reported chasing the man through several backyards before catching him and taking him into custody.

The man received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An officer also received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Taylor said.

The man's name was not released.

The officer who fired his weapon was placed administrative leave until an investigation is completed, Taylor said.

