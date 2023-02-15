GOLF

UA golfer wins title in Alabama

University of Arkansas golfer Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira shot a 15-under-par 198 to win the Hal Williams Collegiate on Tuesday at Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course in Mobile Ala.

Fernandez de Oliveira's 54-hole performance of 198 was his best by seven strokes and the second-best in school history behind Julian Perico's 197 (13 under) in the 2018 Jerry Pate Intercollegiate tournament. He had a final-round 65, matching his first-round total.

Arkansas finished second with a 23-under 829 thanks to three top-15 finishers -- Fernandez de Oliveira, Perico and Manuel Lozada.

Illinois won the team title with a 36-under 816. The Razorbacks finished ahead of Kansas State (839) and Southern Miss (844).

Perico tied for sixth place (7-under 206) and Lozada came in a tie for 15th place (3-under 210).

Also for the Razorbacks, Christian Castillo (2-over 215) tied for 34th place and Matthew Gribbs (4-over 217) was in a tie for 48th place.

ASU finishes 13th at Tulane Classic

The Arkansas State University women finished 13th Tuesday at the Tulane Classic in New Orleans with a 77-over 941.

Purdue won the event at 33-over 897. Incarnate Word and host Tulane tied for second place at 37-over 901.

Olivia Schmidt led the Red Wolves with a 13-over 229, good for a tie for 17th place.

Also for ASU, Olivia Coit shot a 22-over 238 to tie for 57th place. Elise Schultz and Morgan Beaulieu each tied for 69th place at 25-over 241. Casey Sommer rounded out the Red Wolves' participants with a 30-over 246, tying for 81st place.

Henderson men tie for fifth place

The Henderson State men's team tied for fifth place Tuesday at the Houston Classic in Humble, Texas, shooting a 300 total to finish at 896.

Harding University finished seventh with an 897 total, followed by Southern Arkansas University in eighth place (898). The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith finished with a 931 to come in 14th place, while Arkansas Tech University (953) and the University of Arkansas at Monticello (969) rounded out the 17-team field.

SAU's Logan McDonald was the highest individual finisher from a state school, finishing in a tie for 14th place after shooting a 4-over 220 total, including a 6-over 78 in the final round. Henderson State's Miller Harris tied for 17th place indiviually after shooting an even-par 72 to fnish at 5-over 221. Harding's Manuel Cue Vargas also finished in that 17th-place tie, shooting a second consecutive 3-over 75 on Tuesday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

SOFTBALL

Rijo named freshman of the week

Following a 7-for-11 weekend at the plate, the University of Arkansas' Atalyia Rijo was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.

Rijo had 7 hits, scored 6 runs, tallied 5 RBI and drew 4 walks during the Razorbacks' 5-0 weekend at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas. The freshman from Horseheads, N.Y., started all five games at shortstop.

During Arkansas' 11-7 victory over Baylor, Rijo hit her first career home run in the seventh inning to pad the Razorbacks' lead. She became the third Razorback to win the award since 2022, joining teammates Kacie Hoffmann and Spencer Prigge.

-- Ethan Westerman

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Glen Rose replaces coach with son

Glen Rose's Mark Kehner resigned as head coach Tuesday and was replaced by his son Steven after a unanimous vote by the Glen Rose school board.

Mark will remain the school's athletic director. He went 132-43 in 14 season with the Beavers, appearing in the state title game in 2012 and 2013.

Steven served as Glen Rose's offensive coordinator the past two seasons under his father. Before that, he spent three seasons at West Memphis.

-- Sam Lane

BASEBALL

Three honored by GAC

Senior outfielder Kirk Woolf from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Harding junior first baseman Coulton Doyle were honored Tuesday as the Great American Conference's co-players of the week, while sophomore Jeremy Adorno from Southern Arkansas University was named the co-pitcher of the week with Jake Miller of Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Woolf went 10 for 17, as the Boll Weevils split a four-game series with St. Cloud State. In the series opener, Woolf hit three home runs and drove in the winning run with a single in the eighth inning. He followed that with four hits in the second game, then added his fourth home run of the series in the finale. He amassed 27 total bases and slugged 1.363 against the Huskies.

Doyle led the Bisons to a three-game sweep of Southwest Baptist with three home runs and 11 RBI. He drove in seven runs in the series opener, highlighted by a fourth-inning grand slam. He scored twice and stole a base in the second game, then hit his third home run of the weekend in the series finale.

Adorno limited Missouri Western State to just a first-inning single while picking up his first victory of the season Friday as the Muleriders won 12-2 in seven innings. He lasted 5 innings and had 8 strikeouts. Adorno did not walk a batter in his sixth scoreless outing in 19 career starts.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services