Teen with firearm arrested in Kimmons Middle School incident

FORT SMITH -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday and accused of threatening two people with a firearm at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith last week.

The threat was made during a basketball game Feb. 6, police said, with school district officers reporting that attendees were released shortly after 8 p.m. No injuries occurred, and the boy fled the scene before he could be arrested, according to a Fort Smith Police Department news release.

The Police Department reported in a news release Tuesday it secured a warrant for aggravated assault and terroristic threatening and arrested the boy without incident. The department didn't release his name or confirm whether he was a Fort Smith student, but did note he has a history of juvenile arrests.