Tontitown freight hauler P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. beat expectations despite a weaker fourth quarter.

Tontitown-based P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. reported net income and revenue Monday after market close that beat expectations despite what the company said was a weaker fourth quarter than expected.

P.A.M. reported net income of $18 million or 81 cents per share compared with $27.9 million or $1.24 per share for the period ended Dec. 31, 2021. A single analyst had pegged the company's net income at 45 cents per share.

Revenue for the period was $237.6 million for the fourth quarter compared with $213.9 million for the same time last year. The single analyst had predicted income of $202.3 million.

The company's net income figure includes a charge for a claim expected to settle for more than its insurance policy limits. Without that charge, net income would have stood at $24 million or $1.08 per share.

"We did not see a traditional peak in the fourth quarter as we anticipated, but our entire team stepped up to the challenge and navigated a challenging environment well," Joe Vitiritto, P.A.M.'s president said in a statement. "We continue to remain focused on continually improving and delivering value to our customers, our team members and our shareholders in 2023."

The advanced seasonably adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index produced by the American Trucking Association was up 0.4% in December after decreasing 2.5% in November.

"Despite the small gain in December, for-hire truck tonnage clearly decelerated during the final quarter in 2022," Chief Economist Bob Costello, the American Trucking Association's chief economist said in a statement. "In fact, tonnage outperformed some other key metrics that drive truck freight, like housing starts and factory output during the final month of the year. This is probably because contract truckload freight is still outperforming the spot market and less-than-truckload freight after under performing both of those sectors in 2021."

Tonnage for all of 2022 was up 3.4%, according to the association, the largest gain since 2018.

For fiscal 2022, P.A.M. saw net income of $90.7 million, or $4.04 per share compared with $76.5 million or $3.35 per share for the pervious year. Revenue for 2022 was $946.9 million, up nearly 34% from $707.1 for the year ago period.

P.A.M. Transportation, through its subsidiaries, makes deliveries in the United States as well as parts of Mexico and Canada.

Shares of P.A.M. closed at $28.30, up 37 cents or a bit over 1% in trading Monday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $23.52 and as high as $39.80 over the past year.

The company said during 2022 its fleet had expanded by about 28%, with 17% of that growth due to the acquisition of Metropolitan Trucking in June. P.A.M. said it kept trucks longer due to fleet expansion, with an average age increasing to 2.1 years versus the average age of 1.8 years for fiscal 2021. Trailers also shifted with the average age in 2022 at 6.6 years compared to 5.5 years for the year ago period. P.A.M said it saw a slight increase in repair and maintenance costs due to the older equipment and a broad increase in the pricing of parts and labor.

Truckloads increased to 104,719 in the fourth quarter, up 16% when compared to 89,935 for the same quarter a year ago. Revenue per truck per week for the quarter was $4,466, down 17% when compared to $5,385 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

P.A.M. Transportation's logistics operations posted revenue of $67.2 million for the fourth quarter with an operating ration of 88.1% compared to revenue of $63.86 million with an operating ratio of 88.2% for the same quarter in 2021.