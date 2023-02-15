UNDER THE RADAR: Valley View’s TJ Starks

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Valley View’s TJ Starks.

Class: 2024

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-1, 170 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he had 16 catches for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Academics: 3.7 GPA

Weight room: 235-pound bench press, 365-pound squat and 235-pound power clean

Coach Sean Cockrell:

“He’s one of those kids (who) his stats aren’t just super telling, because we had him on defense and then we moved him over to offense. He started probably the last 8-9 games for us at receiver, but super, super athletic. Just has that spring in his step. A legit 4.5 (40-yard dash) guy. He was our emergency quarterback and would come in and play a little bit.

“I think he’ll go to some camps this summer and I think people will start seeing him, for sure.”



